'I Would Do Lots Of Terrible Things' To Make A Gambit Movie Jokes Channing Tatum

The behind-the-scenes story of Channing Tatum's "Gambit" movie is quite heartbreaking. The project had been stuck in development hell for years, and just as it was about to go ahead and begin development, Disney acquired Fox and put it on ice. The merger robbed superhero fans of a potentially great movie about the card-wielding mutant, and Tatum never got to make his dream project. However, the actor still hopes to star in a film about the Cajun mutant, and he's joked about going to extreme lengths to make it happen.

"I would kill kittens ... I would do lots of terrible things to make that happen," Tatum joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He was clearly exaggerating, but it's clear that the "Magic Mike" star really wants to get this project up and running.

Time will tell if Tatum gets to star in his own "Gambit" movie, but at least he got to portray the hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tatum's Gambit is one of many Marvel heroes and villains to appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine," where he teams up with X-23 (Dafne Keen), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Elektra (Jennifer Garner) to fight Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her goons in The Void. That said, he's feeling cautiously optimistic about reprising the role down the line, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" leaves the door open for more Gambit appearances in the MCU.