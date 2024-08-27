Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Is The Sunset Swan A Real Place?

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Once Upon a Time in the West"

The gang heads off to the West Coast to open the funny, fresh fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building" for multiple reasons. Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) is trailing his stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who has disappeared without a trace. Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) is caught in a quandary about his relationship with Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep, who joined the already star-studded "Only Murders" cast in Season 3). And Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) — well, she's lost her apartment in the Arconia and is looking for a place to crash.

Along the way, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver stop at an old haunt of Charles' — a residential hotel called the Sunset Swan. There, he explains, many a wild celebrity party took place, and many a famous face has stayed. While poking around its courtyard, he gets a further clue about Sazz's whereabouts, which leads the whole team back to New York City.

Sadly, if you're looking to book a room at the Sunset Swan, you're as unlucky as Sazz is; it was made up for the show. It appears to be a mashup of actual hotels such as the Chateau Marmont and the Beverly Hills Hotel, and closed locales such as The Garden of Allah. And at least one of the people Charles remembers having a place at the Sunset Swan wasn't living in a hotel when she died — but she did disappear from one.