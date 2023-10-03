Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Greenlit - Thanks To Hulu Series' Killer Ratings

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Only Murders in the Building"

"Only Murders in the Building" ended Season 3 with yet another murder. Within hours of the finale hitting Hulu, the streamer announced the show's renewal on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: "Only Murders in the Building is returning for Season 4! The trio's journey is far from over," along with a photo of its smiling stars — Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

According to TVLine, Hulu hasn't released specific numbers regarding the success of "Only Murders in the Building." However, the outlet reported that the show earned the top views of any of the streamer's original scripted content in 2023. "Only Murders in the Building" returned for Season 3 on August 8, presenting a theatrical-themed murder mystery that puzzled audiences and its main trio, Mabel Mora (Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Martin).