What Happened To Denise Crosby After Star Trek: The Next Generation

Of all of the tough women to wear a Starfleet badge, few in the "Star Trek" franchise got a worse deal than "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Chief of Security Lieutenant Tasha Yar, played by Denise Crosby. After a little less than one season of frustration over her poorly-handled character, Crosby left "The Next Generation." "I was just stage dressing," she would later tell StarTrek.com, adding, "I chose to leave instead of just being satisfied with that." Fortunately for "Star Trek" fans, Crosby would eventually return to the series as a guest star, appearing in several episodes both as Tasha Yar and her half-Romulan daughter, Sela.

After leaving "Star Trek," Crosby would have a steady career as a character actor. Shortly after her first exit from the series, she appeared as Rachel Creed in the Stephen King film "Pet Sematary." One of her more memorable roles was a two-episode appearance on "The X-Files" as Dana Scully's replacement obstetrician after her first doctor turns out to be involved in alien fetus cloning experimentation ("Essence," "Empedocles"). She played an angel of death nurse on the first season of "Dexter," and she had a recurring role on "Ray Donovan" that lasted 15 episodes. Crosby also appeared on "The Walking Dead" as a cook in the cannibalistic community of Terminus.

She has also continued to be involved in the "Star Trek" universe, much to the delight of fans. In 2009, she appeared in the fan-created Trek project "Star Trek: New Voyages," which also featured appearances from Trek alumni Walter Koenig (Chekov), Grace Lee Whitney (Janice Rand), and George Takei (Hikaru Sulu). Crosby co-produced the documentaries "Trekkies" and "Trekkies 2," and she voice acted for the video games "Star Trek: Armada" and "Star Trek Online."