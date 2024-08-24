Why Majel Barrett Was Known As 'The First Lady Of Star Trek'

In 1979, Barrett reprised her role as Chapel (who had at this point become a doctor) in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and then again in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" in 1986. A year later, Barrett returned to space in a brand-new role that would become just as beloved.

Appearing in nine episodes beginning with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 1, Episode 11, she portrayed the legendary and incredibly flirtatious Lwaxana Troi, mother of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). The character, who would also go on to make multiple appearances in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," was a far cry from her previous role, which was exactly why Barrett had so much fun playing her.

In an interview for the show's official magazine in 1988 (via StarTrek.com), Barrett said, "She's a much more fun character, and I can play her forever, because I'm at an age where that's totally believable. I would like to continue to do that." That being said, Barrett still held a special place in her heart for Chapel as well. "I could leave Chapel very easily. However, if somebody gave me the chance to do her again, of course I would." Lwaxana would be Barrett's last on-screen acting role in the "Star Trek" universe, but there was still an integral part of the franchise that she was responsible for since 1966. And through TV and movie magic, she was able to stick with it even after her passing in 2008.