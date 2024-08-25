What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor Looks Like Today

Strong, capable women are integral to "Star Trek." And in the world of Trek, few women go harder than former Bajoran resistance fighter Major Kira Nerys of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Despite Visitor's original misconception that Kira Nerys would be a one-off performance, the straight-talking Bajoran would become one of the franchise's most beloved characters, with sites like Slate and Wired ranking Nerys among their top 10 "Star Trek" crew members.

After "Deep Space Nine" ended, the actor who brought Nerys to life, Nana Visitor, went on to guest star as the sadistic Madame X, aka Elizabeth Renfro, on "Dark Angel," appearing in six episodes of the James Cameron co-created cyberpunk series. Between 2009 and 2014, Visitor voice-acted as a number of "Family Guy" characters. She would later land a role on the Seth MacFarlane Trek-inspired series "The Orville," but much to the disappointment of "Star Trek"-loving "Orville" fans, Visitor's agent didn't tell the actor she had the part until it was too late for her to join the series.

Through the years, Visitor has also guest-starred on a number of other shows, including "Battlestar Galactica," "Torchwood: Miracle Day," "Grimm," and "Castle." She has also appeared in a few films, including her roles as Pamela Voorhees in the 2009 "Friday the 13th" and as an adoption agent in another MacFarlane project, "Ted 2." Visitor would also stop in to reprise her role as Kira Nerys on a 2022 episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Most recently, Visitor has been busy writing "Star Trek: Open a Channel: A Woman's Trek," which the actor called "a book about the women of Star Trek and their cultural effect" (via X) scheduled for release in October 2024.