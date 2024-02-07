Big Changes Are Coming To Star Trek In 2024

Since 1966, "Star Trek" has been one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time, if not the most successful. During its nearly 60-year history there have only been two periods when there wasn't a new "Star Trek" project in development: the six years following the cancellation of the original 1966 series, and the four years that followed the end of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. Following three rebooted feature films released from 2009 to 2016, "Trek" came roaring back to the small screen with a new slate of shows aimed at streaming.

Since then, there's been a steady diet of new "Star Trek," with seemingly no end in sight. But with a new year upon us, things are about to change, and in some pretty big ways. Paramount+, the service that "Star Trek" calls home on television, has been caught up in its parent company's restructuring, and cost-cutting measures may see a reduction in content. From the sound of it, even the company's prized sci-fi franchise won't be immune. That doesn't mean there won't be some exciting developments in the world of "Star Trek," though. Paramount has already announced at least one new series, a new streaming movie, and more.

What major changes could we see to the franchise in 2024? Load forward torpedo tubes and adjust targeting scanners, because we're going to tell you all about them.