Big Changes Are Coming To Star Trek In 2024
Since 1966, "Star Trek" has been one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time, if not the most successful. During its nearly 60-year history there have only been two periods when there wasn't a new "Star Trek" project in development: the six years following the cancellation of the original 1966 series, and the four years that followed the end of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. Following three rebooted feature films released from 2009 to 2016, "Trek" came roaring back to the small screen with a new slate of shows aimed at streaming.
Since then, there's been a steady diet of new "Star Trek," with seemingly no end in sight. But with a new year upon us, things are about to change, and in some pretty big ways. Paramount+, the service that "Star Trek" calls home on television, has been caught up in its parent company's restructuring, and cost-cutting measures may see a reduction in content. From the sound of it, even the company's prized sci-fi franchise won't be immune. That doesn't mean there won't be some exciting developments in the world of "Star Trek," though. Paramount has already announced at least one new series, a new streaming movie, and more.
What major changes could we see to the franchise in 2024? Load forward torpedo tubes and adjust targeting scanners, because we're going to tell you all about them.
Star Trek: Discovery is coming to a close
Arguably the biggest change coming to "Star Trek" in 2024 is the end of "Star Trek: Discovery." Initially set a decade before the days of Kirk and Spock, "Discovery" created controversy early on thanks to its darker, more mature tone and several notable visual changes to the franchise. But there was much excitement when the series debuted in 2017, as it was the first new "Trek" series in over a decade and the first original show on CBS All Access, the streaming platform that later became Paramount+. The show's final season will debut in 2024.
While "Discovery" divided many Trekkies initially, there's no doubt it was a big success, lasting five strong seasons, one more than "Star Trek: Enterprise" in the early 2000s. It also served as the launching pad for three spin-offs while demonstrating the audience's appetite for more, allowing CBS/Paramount to greenlight "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Star Trek: Picard."
The announcement that "Discovery" was ending may have come as a surprise to the cast and crew, but it seems that shorter runs for hit shows are the new normal: "Stranger Things" is closing its doors after Season 5, while plenty of well-reviewed, beloved streaming shows have been canceled after just two or three years. Nevertheless, it's a huge change for "Trek" to say goodbye to its first series of the modern era, and its absence leave a big hole in the studio's programming slate.
Lower Decks promises another season of wackiness
After debuting "Star Trek: Picard" in early 2020, the franchise brought in "Rick and Morty" scribe Mike McMahan to spearhead an adult-oriented animated comedy, "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Though diehard Trekkies had reason to be skeptical, seeing as nothing of its kind had ever been attempted before, the new series was a boon to the brand. Not only was it a raucous comedy, but it helped explore previously unseen parts of the "Star Trek" universe.
With an all-star voice cast including Jack Quaid, Jerry O'Connell, Tawny Newsome, Noel Wells, Dawnn Lewis, and Eugene Cordero, the series explores the lower-ranked officers aboard a lesser Starfleet ship, the USS Cerritos. "Lower Decks" wasn't just popular, it proved that "Trek" could explore wildly different genres, too. It quickly earned a second season, then a third, then a fourth, while featuring legacy guest stars like Robert Duncan McNeill, Jonathan Frakes, and Armin Shimmerman in animated form, plus loads of Easter eggs.
"Lower Decks" is back for another round in 2024, with Season 5 expected to arrive sometime later in the year. This will mark the second new "Trek" show to reach its fifth season, putting to bed any naysayer notions that modern "Trek" hasn't been a hit. Whether the series continues past 2024, though, remains to be seen: The ending of "Discovery" at Season 5 could suggest that modern streaming "Trek" shows aren't designed to reach the seven-season lengths of their '90s network predecessors.
A new Star Trek for young adults is on the way
Streaming services continue to struggle in a crowded landscape, and Paramount+ is no exception. In fact, the biggest change to "Trek" we will see in 2024 is a scaling back of new content. Yet the studio has already announced one new show, based on a decades-old idea that was never made. Tentatively titled "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," the series will be set at the training grounds for Starfleet cadets and follow a group of fresh-faced recruits as they hope to earn a spot in the final frontier.
Though little is known about the series beyond that basic premise, it's strongly suggested that it will take place in the 32nd-century era seen in later seasons of "Discovery." With the character of Tilly (Mary Wiseman) leaving in Season 4 to take a position at a newly minted Starfleet Academy, it's possible (if not likely) that she'll headline the series. If the show is indeed set in the "Discovery" time period, it also opens the door to continued appearances from that show's characters, including Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Saru (Doug Jones).
The bigger shift, however, is that the show is being targeted at teens and young adults, a totally new approach for the franchise. Unfortunately, fans may be in for a lengthy wait, as no casting has been officially announced and production is only said to be commencing sometime this year — meaning we will probably be without a new "Trek" show in 2024.
Prepare for a spy movie Trekkies have wanted for 30 years
Late in the 1990s, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" introduced what might be the most controversial change to the franchise: Section 31. A clandestine intelligence agency that uses ruthless tactics, Section 31 isn't an alien adversary, but a part of the Federation itself, and was the impetus for several iconic stories — including two of the show's very best episodes.
In 2017, "Star Trek: Discovery" reintroduced Section 31, with the villainous Emperor Georgiou from the Mirror Universe being recruited into their ranks. With Michelle Yeoh in the role of Georgiou, there was long talk of the actor headlining a Section 31 spin-off series. But after years in development, Yeoh's breakout hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — and her Academy Award win for best actress — seemed to make an ongoing series more difficult. So the studio has flipped the script, and last year announced that the project had morphed into something the franchise has never done before: A big-budget made-for-TV movie.
Penned by "Star Trek: Discovery" writers Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Craig Sweeny, "Section 31" will star Yeoh as Georgiou, alongside a multi-national cast that includes Kacey Rohl, Humberly Gonzalez, Omari Hardick, and James Hiroyuki Liao. Filming began in January, and while no release date has been announced, a late 2024/early 2025 drop seems likely.
Prodigy gets new life on Netflix
Since "Star Trek" returned to the small screen in 2017, new spin-offs and series have each focused on attracting a different audience. While "Picard" targeted older, existing Trekkies and "Discovery" was designed to attract new, adult fans, "Star Trek: Prodigy" arrived in 2021 aimed squarely at kids. The series centers on a group of misfit alien children who stumble across an abandoned Starfleet ship and use it to escape a sinister villain — with the help of a hologram version of "Star Trek: Voyager" star Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). Though designed for kids, "Prodigy" wound up finding adult fans too, but troubles at Paramount+ led to its cancellation after just 20 episodes despite widespread acclaim.
In 2024, however, the franchise is doing something new, lending one of its properties out to a competing streaming service. Not long after the cancellation of "Prodigy" was announced, Netflix swooped in and scooped up the series, quickly announcing a new second season to debut in 2024. Thanks to a teaser clip released in August 2023, we know that the show will unite the cast of "Prodigy" with another hologram, that of the Doctor (Robert Picardo), the Chief Medical Officer under Captain Janeway on "Voyager." Producers have also teased plans for a third season — but it will likely only happen if Season 2 is a hit for Netflix.
Strange New Worlds may or may not return in 2024
In Season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery" we were reintroduced to Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), commander of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk. More than a year later, Mount was given his own spin-off series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which serves as both a sequel to "Discovery" and a direct prequel to the original "Star Trek" series from 1966. Arriving to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, the series' debut season might be the best first season in the franchise, and it immediately went into production on Season 2.
Work began in earnest on Season 3 early last year, but Hollywood was struck by a pair of work stoppages before it went in front of cameras. Between the Writers Guild of America strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike — which hit back to back in mid-2023 — hopes of seeing "Strange New Worlds" back on the small screen in 2024 began to dwindle. Though the series was saved when both strikes were resolved later that year, and production kicked off in December 2023 (per TrekMovie), it's unlikely that the entire season of 10 episodes will be complete in time to air Season 3 in 2024.
Production is still ongoing at press time, with the season's second episode wrapping at the end of January. If "Strange New Worlds" doesn't arrive this year, 2024 will have just one new season of live-action "Star Trek" for the first time since 2019.
Trek boldly goes to scripted podcasts
"Star Trek" isn't just on television or at the movies. Over the years there have been comic books, novels, and video games that told bold new stories too. In 2024, the franchise is expanding into yet another new medium: scripted podcasts. Titled "Star Trek: Khan — Ceti Alpha V," the first-ever "Star Trek" drama of its kind is a prequel that explores the titular villain who first appeared in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and later in "Star Trek Into Darkness." Some fans may scoff at yet another prequel, but they perked up their collective ears at the news that the drama is being written and produced by Nicholas Meyer, the man who co-wrote and directed "Wrath of Khan."
Of course, longtime fans will recall that "Ceti Alpha V" was originally slated to be a live-action TV series. Over time, however, Meyer trimmed the scope of the story to a three-part miniseries, and Paramount decided to pass on the project as a show. As a result, Meyer — who has a long history with radio plays — pivoted to a podcast. The story will take place when Khan was marooned on Ceti Alpha V by Captain Kirk, years before "Wrath of Khan" takes place. Once again, however, no firm release dates have been announced, though most expect the scripted podcast to be released in 2024, marking a new format for "Star Trek."
Star Trek 4 is in development
2016's "Star Trek Beyond" is the last movie in the franchise to be released to date. But there are still hopes among the cast and crew of the three previous films (all produced by J.J. Abrams, who also directed two) that they'll reunite for one final adventure in what is tentatively being called "Star Trek 4."
The proposed film has been stuck in development hell for years, going through a number of different writers and directors. Early on, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay signed on to write the sequel, and later S.J. Clarkson was on board to direct. Kalkinda Vazquez and Lindsay Anderson Beer were brought in at different points to craft a new script, and Matt Shakman was hired to sit in the director's chair. But when the project stalled, Shakman exited the film in favor of Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot.
No new director has been announced since Shakman's departure. But after the conclusion of the Hollywood actor and writer strikes, Variety reported that the coming year will be critical in getting the film off the ground, saying that Paramount is fast-tracking the project. Believe it or not, 2023 marked the longest gap between "Star Trek" films in the history of the movie series, which began in 1979. If we don't see one in 2024 — which is likely — it will increase that record drought.
A second Star Trek movie is in the works
Despite the long wait for a new "Star Trek" film, Paramount hasn't been putting all of its eggs in one basket. Over the past several years, the studio has explored multiple options for another new movie project, starting with one proposed concept from uber-director Quentin Tarantino. Sure, it always seemed like a longshot, but there was a moment where it felt like it might actually happen. Around the same time, "Fargo" and "Legion" creator Noah Hawley wrote his own script for a new "Trek" movie, too, and rumor has it that it might have starred Cate Blanchett and Rami Malek.
Neither of those two projects left the launchpad, but a recent report in January 2024 revealed that Paramount is working on another movie in the franchise alongside "Star Trek 4." Also to be produced by J.J. Abrams, this second film would reportedly be more of an origin story set before the 2009 "Star Trek" film, though there are no details about whose origin would be explored. What's perhaps more surprising is how far along the project already is. "Doctor Who" and "Black Mirror" director Toby Haynes is already signed up to helm the feature, with Seth Grahame-Smith on board to write the script, meaning 2024 could be a huge year for moving not one, but two theatrical films forward.
A Jean-Luc Picard movie might be happening
The third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" was met in 2023 with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, leading many to expect a sequel in some form or another. While writer-director Terry Matalas has teased a spin-off featuring Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), star Patrick Stewart revealed that there's another project in the works — a film centering on Jean-Luc Picard.
"I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with [me] to play in it," Stewart said during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (relayed by TrekMovie). "And I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so. I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material."
With two big-screen features already in development, this news comes as something of a surprise. But if "Star Trek" has proved anything about 2024, it's that big changes are afoot. Beyond Stewart's sparse comments on the project, there are few details available. But considering reports that "Section 31" may be just the first in a series of similar projects for Paramount+, it seems possible — if not likely — that a "Picard" film could be released as an original streaming movie.
What about Star Trek: Legacy?
At the end of "Picard" Season 3 there was a not-so-subtle tease for a follow-up, and showrunner Terry Matalas has been open about his desire for a sequel series to happen. Titled "Star Trek: Legacy," the proposed series would follow Captain Seven of Nine aboard an all-new Enterprise-G, but despite everyone involved championing the project, there's been no news on whether it will or won't happen.
On the one hand, a spin-off starring Seven of Nine, produced by the same man who shepherded the critically acclaimed third season of "Picard," would seem to be a no-brainer. Yet Paramount has so far resisted the urge to give it the green light, though the prolonged Hollywood strikes in 2023 may have been one reason the project stalled.
Whether it happens or not, 2024 is the year to watch. Because like "Strange New Worlds" — which took over a year before its official announcement after being teased in "Star Trek: Discovery" — the studio could just be waiting to get all of their ducks in a row before they announce that "Star Trek: Legacy" is happening.
A corporate shakeup could mean even more changes
It already looks like 2024 will be a big year for changes to "Star Trek," but we may be due for even more shake-ups with the news that Paramount is seeking a new owner. Word leaked out in December that the studio was holding talks with rival Warner Bros. about a possible merger, and while those talks haven't advanced, other options have since presented themselves. Paramount principal shareholder Shari Redstone is indeed looking to sell her stake in the company, with a number of investors stepping forward.
Entrepreneur Byron Allen and his company Allen Media Group made his interest in acquiring Paramount known, with Variety reporting that he made an "unsolicited offer" in the $30 billion range. The catch is, Allen's interest is likely just in the TV network and streaming platform, with plans to subsequently sell off Paramount Pictures to a third party. This would unfortunately have the effect of splitting the "Star Trek" franchise in two, with feature films belonging to one owner, and the TV and streaming content belonging to Allen. Ironically, this was the arrangement for years after CBS and Paramount split in the mid-2000s, with the franchise finally united in 2020 when they merged again.
On a somewhat more positive note, film producer David Ellison's Skydance Productions has also voiced interest in a buy-out. Considering that Skydance co-produced the three J.J. Abrams "Trek" movies, this could be good news for the franchise should a deal come to fruition.