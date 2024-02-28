The Crow Remake Reveals Bill Skarsgard's New Look & Fans Are Making The Same Joke
After being in development for over a decade, audiences finally have their first look at "The Crow" remake — and they're not having it. In 1994, audiences found themselves witnessing a modern gothic classic when sat down for "The Crow." Starring the late Brandon Lee, "The Crow" was a fascination filled with riveting performances, a lush, dreamy aesthetic, and brilliant action sequences. Naturally, Hollywood doubled down with several sequels, but the well eventually ran dry, compelling execs to reboot the whole thing. By 2022, "IT" actor Bill Skarsgard was brought on board to star as Eric Draven, the man who eventually becomes the vengeful Crow.
When the long-gestating remake finally entered production, fans were curious to know what Skarsgard's iteration of the Crow would look like — and they finally have their answer, with many vehemently against it, comparing it to the look of another comic book character.
Bill Skarsgård steps into the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, who, along with his lover Shelley (played by FKA twigs), is brutally murdered when the demons of her past catch up with them.
Skarsgard's iteration is giving major emo vibes, with the character decked out in haunting tattoos and black eye makeup. Shortly after the first look debut from Vanity Fair, fans began comparing Skarsgard's Crow to Jared Leto's maligned take on the Joker, who notably sported some heavy ink. "Holy [expletive] they done went and Jared Leto'd the Crow," wrote X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @mandanduno.
"The Crow 1994: Gen X apathy and edgy 'You don't get me' high school attitude. Very much a product of its time. The Crow 2023: What If we made the Jonkler real," said @GalaxyPeaBrain. @GorTheMovieGod was particularly disappointed with the new character design, writing, "I can't believe it took us around 15 years to FINALLY get the remake of The Crow....and he looks like Jared Leto's Joker."
Bill Skarsgard is giving Joker
Overall, fans don't seem to be pleased with the first look at Bill Skarsgard's "The Crow." Brandon Lee's interpretation of the character was far more muted and lowkey, with the character decked out in a simple black leather fit. Skarsgard's take is definitely more maximalist and draws tons of attention, though it should be noted that the first stills from the film show him shirtless. It's possible that the character will eventually don garbs similar to Lee's... but then why go through all the trouble to have his chest decked out in tats? And those who hate the ink on his chest will no doubt have issues with this version's face — he's got pronounced tattoos all over his head... just like the Joker.
For some fans, like @MadixCarver, the debut look serves as a disappointing interpretation, one that solidifies that more doesn't necessarily mean better. "Amazing how film makers haven't gotten the message yet that extra isn't always better," they wrote. "Edgy comes from the performance, not an abundance of tacky ink."
Yes, the Joker comparisons are there, but fans are notably disappointed that Skarsgard doesn't boast the character's signature long hair. "I get that they probably don't want to try and copy Brandon's iconic look and legacy but the long hair is missed...it feels a bit off but I do love Bill," said @KryptKeeper21. A similar sentiment was echoed by @FullM3talAlch13, who wrote, "They had 1 job.. long hair man. He looks like the joker."
Rupert Sanders' new film is a different take on James O'Barr's source material, but the director also considers it a tribute of sorts to Brandon Lee's memory.
"Brandon was an original voice," he tells VF. "I hope he's proud of what we've done."
The Vanity Fair image from above shows Skarsgard's character from the side, revealing that he does have a mullet. While it's not as lengthy as Lee's hair, this updated take on "The Crow" does feature long-ish hair.
"The Crow" arrives on June 7 2024.