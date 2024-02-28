The Crow Remake Reveals Bill Skarsgard's New Look & Fans Are Making The Same Joke

After being in development for over a decade, audiences finally have their first look at "The Crow" remake — and they're not having it. In 1994, audiences found themselves witnessing a modern gothic classic when sat down for "The Crow." Starring the late Brandon Lee, "The Crow" was a fascination filled with riveting performances, a lush, dreamy aesthetic, and brilliant action sequences. Naturally, Hollywood doubled down with several sequels, but the well eventually ran dry, compelling execs to reboot the whole thing. By 2022, "IT" actor Bill Skarsgard was brought on board to star as Eric Draven, the man who eventually becomes the vengeful Crow.

When the long-gestating remake finally entered production, fans were curious to know what Skarsgard's iteration of the Crow would look like — and they finally have their answer, with many vehemently against it, comparing it to the look of another comic book character.

Bill Skarsgård steps into the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, who, along with his lover Shelley (played by FKA twigs), is brutally murdered when the demons of her past catch up with them. 🔗: https://t.co/7UWmspwyXH pic.twitter.com/5WosKZlA8E — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 28, 2024

Skarsgard's iteration is giving major emo vibes, with the character decked out in haunting tattoos and black eye makeup. Shortly after the first look debut from Vanity Fair, fans began comparing Skarsgard's Crow to Jared Leto's maligned take on the Joker, who notably sported some heavy ink. "Holy [expletive] they done went and Jared Leto'd the Crow," wrote X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @mandanduno.

"The Crow 1994: Gen X apathy and edgy 'You don't get me' high school attitude. Very much a product of its time. The Crow 2023: What If we made the Jonkler real," said @GalaxyPeaBrain. @GorTheMovieGod was particularly disappointed with the new character design, writing, "I can't believe it took us around 15 years to FINALLY get the remake of The Crow....and he looks like Jared Leto's Joker."