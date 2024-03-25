The Crow TV Show Nobody Likes To Talk About (For Good Reason)

From James O'Barr's original comic to the Brandon Lee movie and even its unsavory sequels, "The Crow" live-action franchise has always leaned heavily on a simple premise. A guy who dies in a profoundly unfair fashion is resurrected as an unkillable entity with a penchant for Gothic fashion. This is the Crow, and his only mission in un-life is to avenge the violent deaths of himself and a loved one — a brutal justice he delivers swiftly and painfully.

Imagine that story drawn across an entire 22-episode TV show season and potentially beyond, and you have "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven." For those wondering how it manages to stretch that simple vengeance tale into a series, the very first episode gives Eric a kid sidekick and reveals that he can't actually kill the people who murdered him and his partner, Shelly (Sabine Karsenti). Instead, he has to figure out how to redeem his soul in a way that doesn't disappoint his dead partner. Episode 2 features a villain of the week with similar powers, with some commentary about the evils of music business thrown in. Episode 3 tangles the Crow and Shelly's spirit into a murder case that's been pinned on an innocent man.

In other words, this is a supernatural procedural instead of a revenge story — one of those shows that could potentially have run forever if it found its audience. As 15 seasons of "Supernatural" and 7 seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" can readily prove, there's definitely a market for shows like this — but the notoriously quick, violent, and to the point "The Crow" revenge premise simply isn't a good fit for watering down into a drawn-out story.