The Most Confusing Moments In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Explained

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Despite being the seventh entry in the live-action "Transformers" film franchise, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" feels in many ways like a standalone story. Yes, it follows up on the events of "Bumblebee" and is technically still a precursor to the Michael Bay pentalogy that ended with "The Last Knight." But in practice, none of that really matters. The movie is more interested in old "G1" and "Beast Wars" lore than it is in connecting to the other live-action films, and that frequently works in its favor.

Unicron, the Maximals, transwarp travel, energon ... these are the things that drive the story of "Rise of the Beasts." Well, all that and some good old-fashioned human family values, of course. Clocking in under two hours, the movie runs headlong through most of its plot, giving each of its many characters only brief moments to develop and prioritizing globetrotting adventure over emotional stake-setting. For that reason, there are a number of moments throughout the film that don't make a ton of sense at first, either because they reference lore that isn't fully explained or simply because they're so quickly brushed over.

As a franchise, "Transformers" has never been terribly concerned with canonical correctness. The story has been rebooted numerous times and characters resurrected along with it. And yet, "Rise of the Beasts" clearly wants to engage with the bigger sci-fi elements of the "Transformers" mythos. With that in mind, let's dig into the most confusing moments in "Rise of the Beasts."