Ted Lasso Ended Before Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance And It's A Damn Shame

When "Ted Lasso" hit AppleTV+ in August of 2020, it felt like a breath of fresh air. Led by "Saturday Night Live" veteran Jason Sudeikis, the show is a full-length spin-off of a series of short sketches. The ads, which Sudeikis created to promote NBC Sports' coverage of the British Premier League in 2013, focus on Sudeikis' titular Ted Lasso, a Kansas City-based football coach who somehow ends up coaching professional soccer in England.

So what does this have to do with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? More than you might expect.

Ted is, if nothing else, a romantic. Despite moving to England and leaving behind his wife and son — a fact that pains him so much that he eventually decides to leave England and return to the States — Ted loves love more than anything else. (The show does too; in the Season 2 episode "Rainbow," the series references everything from "When Harry Met Sally" to "The Princess Bride" to "Notting Hill.)

The "Love Story" between Swift and Kelce — which began with a friendship bracelet and a dream — would definitely captivate Ted on several levels. First of all, it's easy to believe Ted is at least a casual Swiftie, in that it's easy to imagine him dancing to "Shake It Off" or belting out "Karma" at karaoke. Second, the relationship between a world-famous pop star and a Kansas City football player would certainly capture Ted's attention, considering that's where Ted hails from. Don't buy it? Well, fans are already out there making connections between "Ted Lasso" and the Swift-Kelce romance.