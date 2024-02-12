Ted Lasso Ended Before Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance And It's A Damn Shame
When "Ted Lasso" hit AppleTV+ in August of 2020, it felt like a breath of fresh air. Led by "Saturday Night Live" veteran Jason Sudeikis, the show is a full-length spin-off of a series of short sketches. The ads, which Sudeikis created to promote NBC Sports' coverage of the British Premier League in 2013, focus on Sudeikis' titular Ted Lasso, a Kansas City-based football coach who somehow ends up coaching professional soccer in England.
So what does this have to do with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? More than you might expect.
Ted is, if nothing else, a romantic. Despite moving to England and leaving behind his wife and son — a fact that pains him so much that he eventually decides to leave England and return to the States — Ted loves love more than anything else. (The show does too; in the Season 2 episode "Rainbow," the series references everything from "When Harry Met Sally" to "The Princess Bride" to "Notting Hill.)
The "Love Story" between Swift and Kelce — which began with a friendship bracelet and a dream — would definitely captivate Ted on several levels. First of all, it's easy to believe Ted is at least a casual Swiftie, in that it's easy to imagine him dancing to "Shake It Off" or belting out "Karma" at karaoke. Second, the relationship between a world-famous pop star and a Kansas City football player would certainly capture Ted's attention, considering that's where Ted hails from. Don't buy it? Well, fans are already out there making connections between "Ted Lasso" and the Swift-Kelce romance.
Fans are drawing an invisible string between Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Ted Lasso
Even though "Ted Lasso" wrapped up its run in May of 2023 — and Travis Kelce didn't attend that fateful Eras Tour stop in Kansas City until July, where he tried to meet Taylor Swift — fans are still drawing parallels between the show's characters and the famous couple.
Perhaps the most striking is this post from @weltonandwadds on X (formerly Twitter), who celebrated the January 11 showdown between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers by posting, "Happy #SuperBowl2024 to these Rebecca Welton/Taylor Swift and Ted Lasso/Travis Kelce parallels." The fan-made picture features Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) next to Swift with the caption, "Gorgeous voice, a tall, beautiful blonde, richer than God, total boss." Underneath, it shows Ted next to Kelce, and that caption reads, "Excellent moustache, reps for Kansas City, trustworthy energy, football enthusiast."
A few weeks before the Super Bowl — while Swift was making time during her tour to attend Kansas City Chiefs games — @hopebidyne posted, "i just found a video where travis tells taylor 'appreciate you for coming' and like the 'ted lasso' parallels need to stop or i'll do something drastic." As for @j_davidherman, they just wished the Apple TV+ show could share its take on one of pop culture's most high-profile romances: "It really is a shame that 'Ted Lasso' ended before we got a Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift joke out of it."
Jason Sudeikis has weighed in on the Travis-Taylor relationship ... and some fans think he played Cupid
Incredibly, the connections between "Ted Lasso," Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce don't stop there. In November 2023, Jason Sudeikis told The Hollywood Reporter that he attended Swift's Eras Tour show in Kansas City — and the two are friendly, having been spotted playing Uno together at several parties thrown by the Oscar-winning musician Questlove during the summer. After saying that the "Bejeweled" singer left fans thrilled by her epic three-and-a-half-hour show in July, Sudeikis quipped, "Little did I know, just a few months later, she'd be our adopted daughter," referencing the fact that Swift frequently traveled to the Missouri city to see Kelce once their relationship kicked off in earnest. "I don't blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don't blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis," Sudeikis continued. "He's a good egg."
For his part, Kelce is a fan of "Ted Lasso." In September 2023, he spoke with People Magazine about what he does on his days off and revealed that he "ran through" all of "Ted Lasso." Regarding Sudeikis, Kelce said, "He's one of my favorites." Whether or not Swift is a fan of the Emmy-winning comedy is a mystery at this point, but that would certainly bring all of this full circle.
All three seasons of "Ted Lasso" are streaming on Apple TV+ now.