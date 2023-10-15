Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce Has A TV Role You May Have Missed

You've seen his name all over the news lately because he might be dating the world's biggest pop star. Did you know that Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift's apparent new flame, also appeared in an obscure comedy series alongside Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly?

No, really — Kelce showed up in the pilot episode of the 2020 Showtime original series "Moonbase 8," a show centered around three relatively inept astronauts competing for a trip to the moon at a NASA training center. So how does Kelce factor in? Well, he plays himself, and he's competing with Robert "Cap" Caputo (Reilly), Professor Scott "Rook" Sloan (Heidecker), and Dr. Michael "Skip" Henai (Armisen) at the training camp, as well, and the presence of a professional athlete doesn't sit super well with the guys.

"Moonbase 8" didn't fare particularly well with critics and only lasted for that one season, running for just six episodes. So how did Kelce get involved with the show in the first place?