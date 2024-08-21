The Only Main Actor Still Alive From The French Connection

New York City Police Department detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) is nothing if not dogged. Working the narcotics beat, he's determined to bust a Marseille-based heroin smuggling operation. But Popeye finds himself dodging bullets and in deep. With the help of his partner, Buddy "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Scheider), Popeye drives himself to near distraction trying to bring in kingpin Alain "Frog One" Charnier (Fernando Rey) and Salvatore "Sal" Boca (Tony Lo Bianco) and his family and stop yet another shipment of French drugs from disappearing into the ether. But organized crime ties might just keep Sal and Alain free men.

That's the piping hot plot behind the Oscar-winning "The French Connection." Based loosely on true events and best known for its daring car chases, it has developed a reputation as one of the best crime thrillers of all time. The movie was successful enough to spawn a sequel, as well as a telefilm that served as a pilot for a series that never took off. But it's been several decades since "The French Connection" first hit the big screen. Many of the actors who make up the film's main cast have passed away. But one actor is still alive, and he has quite a resume behind him. Here's the only main actor who's still alive from "The French Connection."