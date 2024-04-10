What Happened To Gene Hackman? Twitter Users Rally To Support Hollywood Legend

Gene Hackman is a Hollywood legend. It seems like an impossible task to rank the best Gene Hackman movies because there are so many, from "The French Connection" to "The Conversation" to "Superman: The Movie." His last film role was 2004's "Welcome to Mooseport" and at 94 years old, he's retired from acting, which makes it odd and inexplicable that The New York Post would hassle him over his wardrobe choices in this day and age.

The outlet posted one of its articles to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Gene Hackman, 94, spotted in new photos wearing nearly identical outfit from weeks earlier." It's odd that a major publication would concern itself with the wardrobe of an elderly retiree just going about his business, and the internet quickly took the publication to task. X user @willchamberlain stated succinctly, "This is one of the great actors of our time, please leave him alone."

The X account for the production company Blumhouse wrote, "Gene Hackman is one of the greatest actors on the planet! 'French Connection,' 'Superman,' 'The Firm,' 'Get Shorty,' 'Young Frankenstein,' 'Hoosiers,' 'Mississippi Burning,' 'Bonnie and Clyde' ... the list is endless. You can f*** right off from criticizing this man's wardrobe." There's a reason people don't hear much from Hackman anymore, so perhaps it would be best to leave him alone and let him enjoy his retirement. Every 94-year-old should be allowed to grab a coffee at the gas station in peace.