Frasier Season 2 First Look Teases A Romance Years In The Making
Hold on to your espresso cups, "Frasier" fans — it looks like the romance you've been waiting decades for might be happening during Season 2. Of course, one shouldn't put all their eggs in a single basket — it might be possible that Paramount+ is pulling the wool over fans' eyes. However, things look pretty cozy between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his longtime friend, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) in a set of first look pictures from the season. One image sees the twosome commiserating at an outside fire pit. The next sees Frasier kissing Roz on the cheek, to the horror of Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Eve (Jess Salgueiro). Both pictures are from the episode "Cape Cod," which will be the 6th episode released this season. The smooch is intimate enough to shock the kids, which means something new must have occurred between the longtime colleagues.
Paramount+ hasn't released any loglines for the episodes on the press website, so it remains a mystery as to what will happen on the show during Season 2. But fans of the sitcom will undeniably recall that this isn't the only time that Frasier and Roz got close to entering into a romantic entanglement.
Frasier and Roz have a one-night stand during the first show
Frasier and Roz did indeed have a one-night stand — after numerous close calls and teases from the original version of "Frasier." It happens during Season 9, Episode 23 — "The Guilt Trippers." The intimate encounter starts out as a moment of mutual comfort between the friends after Daphne Moon's (Jane Leeves) birthday party, where Niles Crane's (David Hyde Pierce) romantic gift spurs up memories of Roz's break-up from Roger. One thing leads to another, and an awkward morning ensues.
After telling him the situation is "good-weird," Roz leaves a panicking Frasier alone in his apartment to deal with an amused Martin Crane (John Mahoney). Frasier later finds out she's fled Seattle for a dreaded family reunion in Wisconsin. He worries that the sex they've shared has ruined everything, and tails Roz to Wisconsin to make sure he hasn't wrecked their friendship or working relationship. Unfortunately for Fras, he's immediately confused for Roger and pressed into service as Roz's fake boyfriend.
Eventually, Roz and Frasier discuss their feelings and salvage their friendship. While a romantic relationship never results from this sexual assignation, it's definitely a moment most fans will never forget — and one the new incarnation of "Frasier" seems ready to revisit. Fans will find out what direction the series takes when Season 2 of "Frasier" debuts on September 19.