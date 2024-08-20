Frasier Season 2 First Look Teases A Romance Years In The Making

Hold on to your espresso cups, "Frasier" fans — it looks like the romance you've been waiting decades for might be happening during Season 2. Of course, one shouldn't put all their eggs in a single basket — it might be possible that Paramount+ is pulling the wool over fans' eyes. However, things look pretty cozy between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his longtime friend, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) in a set of first look pictures from the season. One image sees the twosome commiserating at an outside fire pit. The next sees Frasier kissing Roz on the cheek, to the horror of Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Eve (Jess Salgueiro). Both pictures are from the episode "Cape Cod," which will be the 6th episode released this season. The smooch is intimate enough to shock the kids, which means something new must have occurred between the longtime colleagues.

Chris Haston/Paramount+

Paramount+ hasn't released any loglines for the episodes on the press website, so it remains a mystery as to what will happen on the show during Season 2. But fans of the sitcom will undeniably recall that this isn't the only time that Frasier and Roz got close to entering into a romantic entanglement.