Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer Teases Plans

All these decades since Frasier Crane made his debut on "Cheers," there's still interest in the character, as evident from the fact that the two-episode premiere of the "Frasier" revival brought in 2.2 million viewers. So while Season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, it does seem likely, and the name in every fan's mouth is "Niles." Frasier's brother, played by David Hyde Pierce on the original series, is absent from the new batch of episodes. "Frasier" has confirmed Niles isn't dead, though, so it's just a matter of how to get him out to Boston, the new locale for the reboot.

Details on any involvement from Pierce aren't likely to emerge until Season 2 goes into production (if it's renewed in the first place), and for the time being, Kelsey Grammer has no clue whether the actor would even come back at all, telling Deadline, "Well, I suppose there's a chance but I'm the wrong guy to ask." That probably goes double for Niles' wife, Daphne (Jane Leeves), who is also absent from the "Frasier" sequel series so far, though she too could always turn up down the line.

In the meantime, "Frasier" Season 1 has already provided fans with a fine stroll down memory lane — Episode 7, "Freddy's Birthday," reunites Frasier Crane with his ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), who also made her first appearance on "Cheers" so many years ago. Some things never change, but perhaps Frasier will see even more growth if Paramount+ renews the show for more seasons.