Milly Alcock: From Wonderland To House Of The Dragon
Amelia "Milly" Alcock burst onto screens across the globe in 2022 when she took on the role of Young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon." Alcock shares the role of Rhaenyra with Emma D'Arcy and appears solely in flashbacks set 20 years before the show's main timeline. She starred in a total of seven episodes across the first two seasons of the fantasy drama before she permanently handed the character to D'Arcy.
Playing the Targaryen princess is the biggest role of Alcock's career to date, and she told Deadline she's incredibly grateful to have bagged it at such a young age. Although her time on the show came to an end following her Season 2 appearances, she believes it will open plenty of doors for her in the future. "Now I get to do all of the wonderful, amazing things that I really want to do, and I'm still figuring out what that is. Your dreams shouldn't be coming true at 21 and 22," she said.
While Alcock has no idea what the future holds for her post-"House of the Dragon," it's clear she's already come a long way since breaking out with a small role in "Wonderland" in 2014. But many "House of the Dragons" fans might be in the dark about the early years of this Australian star's career, so let's take a closer look at the transformation of Milly Alcock.
Milly Alcock wasn't encouraged to pursue acting as a child
Milly Alcock knew she loved performing from a young age, but it's not something that was actively encouraged in her family home. Alcock grew up in a suburban neighborhood on the inner west side of Sydney with her parents and two brothers, who were all much more interested in sports than the arts. But that just spurred on her passion even more. "I think I got my interest in acting because everybody was uninterested in acting," she later admitted to Vogue Australia.
While the rest of her family was focused on rugby, Alcock was soaking up the arts at school. Her first foray into acting was playing the lead in a primary school play, "Little Red Rocking Hood," an outside-the-box adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Recalling the moment she officially fell in love with acting, Alcock told the Evening Standard: "I had this euphoric feeling. And I was like, 'I want that, whatever that is. Yeah, I want to feel like that for the rest of my life.'"
Alcock's love of acting evolved from there and she continued to find ways to be creative on her own. She showed that she felt very comfortable in front of the camera by posting a series of lively videos on her YouTube channel, "MillyMaysMovies."
She took her future into her own hands at age 13
Milly Alcock didn't wind up starring on "House of the Dragon" by a happy accident; she demonstrated throughout her childhood that she was the kind of person who knew what she wanted and would work hard to get it, often taking her future into her own hands rather than leaving it up to others.
Her passion for acting and strong sense of independence led her to make a huge decision at the tender age of 13. Without any input from her parents, she enrolled herself into Sydney's Newtown High School of the Performing Arts, a prestigious institution for aspiring actors. Only after she enrolled did she tell her parents that she had an audition for the school, which she obviously nailed.
It was a different world when she arrived at the school, though, as Alcock discovered how seriously the other students took their interest in acting. "I arrived and all my classmates already had agents," Alcock told Harper's Bazaar Australia. But she simply took it upon herself to get caught up. "So I started googling agencies and calling them saying, 'Hi, can you hire me?' Eventually one did. I think I was literally about 13 at the time," she recalled.
Alcock learned an important lesson after landing her first role
Milly Alcock's decision to go to acting school quickly paid off, as not long after securing an agent, she also landed her first professional acting job. Alcock broke into the Australian TV scene in 2014 with an appearance on the romantic comedy-drama "Wonderland." The show follows the lives of four couples who live in Sydney's Wonderland apartment building.
Alcock appears in Season 2, Episode 7 of the show as Teen Girl 1. Although it was only a small part, it taught Alcock a valuable lesson about her career. The young actor had been auditioning for roles for quite some time before she landed the part on "Wonderland," which informed her how competitive the entertainment industry could be.
However, she was glad to learn this lesson at such a young age because it helped her manage her nerves and navigate the audition process going forward. "Art is subjective and most of the time it's out of your control. So every time I go in for an audition, I think 'I either get this and things will change or I don't and things stay the same. There's no point worrying about it,'" she told Wonderland magazine about her outlook on auditioning (via Town and Country).
Starting her professional career in Australia was tough
Nabbing a small role in "Wonderland" officially got the ball rolling on Milly Alcock's professional acting career. But it took a few more years before Alcock, who was still in school, secured another TV role. She found it tough to get established in the entertainment industry in Australia, which she described as being a world away from Hollywood. "The government really does not fund the arts," Alcock told the Evening Standard. "There's no appreciation of the arts at all. People don't go to the theater, really; they can't afford it."
After a few difficult years, Alcock's next role came in 2017, when she scored a supporting role in the dramatic miniseries "High Life." She played Isabella Barrett, the sister of Genevieve (Odessa Young), a teen with a seemingly idyllic life that starts to come apart as she grapples with bipolar disorder and experiences her first manic episode.
This role opened more doors for Alcock, who made her feature debut as Jien in the horror movie "The School," before starring in five miniseries between 2018 and 2020. The most notable of these was "Reckoning," which debuted on Sony's AXN channel in 2019 before hitting Netflix in 2020. She starred alongside "True Blood" and "Homeland" star Sam Trammell, as well as "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Yellowjackets" actor Simone Kessell. Alcock appeared in all 10 episodes of the psychological drama, making it her biggest TV role to date.
Milly Alcock dropped out of school for a dream role
2019 was a big year for Milly Alcock: along with "Reckoning," she was offered a major TV role co-starring in "Upright" alongside "Californication" cast member Tim Minchin. Alcock took on the part of troubled teenage runaway Megan "Meg" Adams while Minchin played Lachlan "Lucky" Flynn. The comedy-drama ran for two seasons and followed the unlikely companions as they road trip across Australia — first to deliver an upright piano to Lucky's ailing mother in Perth, and then to find Meg's missing mother in the Queensland rainforest.
Producer Chris Taylor has since revealed that the creative team behind "Upright" immediately knew Alcock was the perfect choice to play the raucous teen. Alcock received high praise for her role and was even nominated for best comedy performer at the 10th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.
However, the role — a huge turning point in Alcock's career — came with a crucial decision. Since filming would take her away from Sydney to the other side of the country, Alcock had to drop out of performing arts school. But she dove in head first and never doubted her decision. "I knew that this opportunity would be so much more of a valuable experience than getting my piece of paper," she recalled to Vogue. She ended up learning a lot from her co-star. "I think he taught me to trust myself in a way that I've taken into every role since," she said about Minchin to Harper's Bazaar.
The pandemic slowed her career down temporarily
Milly Alcock enjoyed a particularly busy acting spell between 2017 and 2020, but found that things slowed down considerably that year following the COVID-19 pandemic. She did have a couple of projects released in 2020, like the short film "Furlough," but that was filmed at the end of 2019. So in 2020, Alcock found herself back in Sydney, living with her parents.
Alcock's "Upright" co-star Tim Minchin detailed to News.com.au that he was worried about the knock-on effect this could have on her career. "Milly was on a roll ... and then COVID came along and it's been tough for her ... she was really just hitting [her] straps and had her career just completely roadblocked," he said.
Thankfully, "House of the Dragon" fans know this stagnant period of Alcock's career was only temporary, as bigger and more fantastical things were waiting just around the corner for her. But for the time being, the actor found herself living a relatively normal life at home and even washing dishes in a local restaurant to supplement her income while she wasn't acting.
She had no idea she was auditioning for House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock's life started to return to normal (or at least normal for an actor) in 2021, as she was able to resume going on auditions. One of these was for an unknown HBO show which would eventually turn out to be the Golden Globe-winning "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," which is set 200 years before the original series.
For her audition, Alcock had to film herself and send it off to the producers. She roped in a friend to help with the dialogue of the script she'd been sent. It was from another HBO show but had the names redacted. However, her friend recognized it immediately. "He said, 'This is a Game of Thrones scene. This is the scene with Arya Stark,'" she recalled to the Evening Standard.
Alcock had never seen "Games of Thrones" before, so she had no idea what the scene was, but thanks to her friend clueing her in, she had a bit more insight for her interview. Just two weeks later, Alcock had signed on to the prequel as the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, ancestor of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons herself.
Playing Rhaenyra Targaryen required a serious transformation
Prior to starring in "House of the Dragon," all of Milly Alcock's acting roles had been filmed in Australia, so the HBO show, which was shot in London, marked a big transition for her. In many ways, "House of the Dragon" is very similar to its predecessor, since it's set in the same universe, but there are also huge differences between the two shows. So while Alcock did do her homework on all things "Game of Thrones" (by binge watching the entire series in just two weeks!), she didn't want her performance to be too influenced by it or Emilia Clarke.
Alcock has since explained that the true inspiration behind the creation of Rhaenyra came from Cate Blanchett in "The Golden Age" and Audrey Hepburn in "Roman Holiday." And instead of the popular "Game of Thrones" television series, Alcock felt the books were more influential on her performance.
Alcock also credits director Miguel Sapochnik and showrunner Ryan Condel with helping to shape her character. "She's quite stoic in the way that she, like, presents herself, and I'm quite a fidgety person," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "And [Ryan and Miguel] kept reminding me that there's strength in stillness. She doesn't have to prove herself, she has that status." The transformation into Rhaenyra came with a steep learning curve that also involved memorizing copious amounts of High Valyrian and learning how to ride both real horses and a mechanical dragon.
House of the Dragon completely changed her life
When "House of the Dragon" premiered on HBO in 2022, playing Young Rhaenyra Targaryen was inarguably the biggest role of Milly Alcock's career to date. And while she found it exciting to step into such an epic world, it also catapulted her into Hollywood in a big way — and life in the spotlight has taken some getting used to.
Speaking to Complex about this huge transition, she said: "It was completely life-changing in every aspect. I feel like I changed as an actor and as a person. I changed physically." That physical change includes leaving Australia and moving to London permanently. And while Alcock is grateful for the opportunities that the show has afforded her — such as getting cast as Supergirl in James Gunn's DC Universe — she's also had to contend with a new level of fame that has left her feeling a little uneasy. "It was completely overwhelming, incredibly challenging, and indefinitely rewarding in every aspect. But it was a battle," she said of adjusting to her newfound status in Hollywood.
Her passion for acting has kept her grounded in the midst of her rising celebrity. Alcock even found some common ground with her character as she felt that she and Rhaenyra were both traversing — albeit very different — uncharted territory together.
She likes to spend her downtime behind the camera
Milly Alcock reprised the role of Young Rhaenyra Targaryen for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 in 2024, but like the show's fans, she had a lot of downtime between seasons. When she wasn't acting, Alcock found comfort behind the camera, having taken up photography during the pandemic. She enjoys finding the beauty in simple things and sharing it with the world through her unique point of view. Her Instagram page is now littered with her shots, such as the one she titled "The children of Pari." "Beauty is completely subjective. Some people might see the photo of the kids in Paris and say, 'Oh the composition is wrong — it's a bit slanted.' I think the beauty is in the mistakes because it's alive," she explained to Flaunt.
It's clear from the way she talks about the picture that Alcock is more interested in conveying real people and stories in her work than capturing something purely aesthetic. She also enjoys the anonymity of being behind the camera, as Alcock has often said she's tired of seeing her own face and prefers to be out of the spotlight. While she has yet to seek opportunities behind the camera professionally, it's certainly possible fans will see more of Alcock's work, especially if she combines her passions — acting and photography — to expand her horizons as a storyteller in the future.
Milly Alcock turned her attention to the stage in 2023
Milly Alcock filmed her final scenes for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 in the spring of 2023 and has since confirmed that she won't return to the "Games of Thrones" prequel following her final appearance in Episode 4. Alcock quickly moved on with another acting role, but took her career in a different direction: to the theater. In the summer of the same year, she made her West End debut starring as Abigail Williams in a revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible." "Words cannot describe what a dream come true this is!!" Alcock gushed as she announced her new role on Instagram.
Making the move to theater is one Alcock had been planning for a while. After finishing the first season of "House of the Dragon," Alcock announced her desire to strut her stuff on the stage during her interview with Flaunt. "I think it would be something that would help me hone my skills as an actor and I think it would make me feel more legitimized, if that makes sense," she said. "To have that experience on stage that happens just once in that moment, and it's such a shared experience with the audience." Alcock starred in "The Crucible" with "The Mandalorian" actor Brian Gleeson and "Succession" star Caitlin Fitzgerald in a performance which has been hailed by critics.