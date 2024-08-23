Milly Alcock: From Wonderland To House Of The Dragon

Amelia "Milly" Alcock burst onto screens across the globe in 2022 when she took on the role of Young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon." Alcock shares the role of Rhaenyra with Emma D'Arcy and appears solely in flashbacks set 20 years before the show's main timeline. She starred in a total of seven episodes across the first two seasons of the fantasy drama before she permanently handed the character to D'Arcy.

Playing the Targaryen princess is the biggest role of Alcock's career to date, and she told Deadline she's incredibly grateful to have bagged it at such a young age. Although her time on the show came to an end following her Season 2 appearances, she believes it will open plenty of doors for her in the future. "Now I get to do all of the wonderful, amazing things that I really want to do, and I'm still figuring out what that is. Your dreams shouldn't be coming true at 21 and 22," she said.

While Alcock has no idea what the future holds for her post-"House of the Dragon," it's clear she's already come a long way since breaking out with a small role in "Wonderland" in 2014. But many "House of the Dragons" fans might be in the dark about the early years of this Australian star's career, so let's take a closer look at the transformation of Milly Alcock.