House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Explains The True Inspiration Behind Rhaenyra

When tapped to play an important role on an exceptionally hyped television series, which is a direct spin-off from one of the most popular shows of all time, it is probably a good idea to ground one's character in the performance. "House of the Dragon" is the latest helping of Westeros for those of us who crave political subterfuge, betrayals, human drama, and, of course, giant fire-breathing dragons. This new show is a prequel to the vaunted "Game of Thrones" series and takes play well over a century before the events involving the rapid ascent of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to the Iron Throne. As where Daenerys is one of the few remaining pureblood Targaryens left in the world in "Game of Thrones," her command of dragons makes her a nigh unstoppable force.

Long before her birth though, the Targaryens are the dominant force in the world, with dragons being far more commonplace. The opening moments of "House of the Dragon" features the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) soaring through the air on her saddled dragon, which quickly establishes the symbiotic relationship between Targaryen and the mythological beasts. As the daughter of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra must balance her duties with her own wants and desires, which has got to be a balancing act when you have a pet dragon. However, it seems as if the actor who plays Rhaenyra channeled some rather famous performances, so whom did she use as inspiration when it came to her own take on the character?