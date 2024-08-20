Deadpool And Wolverine Fixed Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Deadpool 2 Regret

"Deadpool & Wolverine" features several small details you might have missed, but one stands out from the rest for emotional reasons. In 2018, Rob Delaney's 2-year-old son, Henry, died of a brain tumor — right after "Deadpool 2" wrapped, and it was too late to honor his memory on the screen. As such, Ryan Reynolds celebrated the life of his co-star's kid in "Deadpool & Wolverine," adding the message "For Henry Delaney" during the end credits.

Reynolds took to Instagram to share his reasoning for the tribute, noting that he's wanted to immortalize Henry and Rob's names ever since the news of the child's passing came to light. "I've always kicked my own a** because I didn't place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there's a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry's name in the credits of 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen."

The tribute might have been difficult to spot since the "Deadpool & Wolverine" post-credit scenes are particularly noteworthy, featuring (among other things) nostalgic behind-the-scenes footage of Hugh Jackman as his X-Men character. However, most fans will agree that Reynolds' homage to the Delaney family is a beautiful gesture, and he hopes it makes people realize how awesome his co-star is.