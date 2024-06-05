The Acolyte May Have Resurrected Star Wars' Most Controversial Force Power

This article contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episodes 1 and 2.

After much anticipation, "Star Wars: The Acolyte" is finally here, bringing the High Republic era to live-action for the very first time. The first two episodes are a fascinating look at the galaxy before the prequel trilogy, with the Jedi at the height of their powers and influence. The show's premiere also includes some interesting lore teases, including the potential return of a controversial and incredibly powerful Force phenomenon: the dyad.

The main story of "The Acolyte" follows Mae and Osha, two twin sisters played by young star Amandla Stenberg. When Mae emerges after years of being presumed dead and starts killing Jedi, Osha — who left the order six years prior — is accused of the crimes. The deeper the rabbit hole goes, the more it seems like there's more going on between these two sisters than a simple blood connection.

At the end of "The Acolyte" Episode 1, Osha has a vision of Mae and they recite a spooky poem to each other. "You are with me, I am with you. Always one, but born as two," Mae says. "As above sits the stars, and below lies the sea, I give you you, and you give me me." It's giving major "Shining" vibes for one thing, but it might be more than just creepy twin-speak. Could this mysterious chant actually suggest that the sisters are a dyad in the Force?