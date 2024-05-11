Why Reenie From Tracker Looks So Familiar
Despite the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying the 2023-2024 broadcast television season, there were plenty of standout hits to emerge since then. None have been quite as popular as the CBS drama, "Tracker." CBS must have known it had a hit on its hands as the show premiered directly after Super Bowl LVIII so that audiences could more readily watch the series about survivalist Colter Shaw, who looks familiar mainly because he's played by "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. Of course, Hartley gets backed up by an astounding supporting cast, including Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, a lawyer whose assistance proves paramount.
"Tracker" has a bright future ahead of it, as Season 1 saw it become the most-watched series overall for 2023-2024, even beating out long-standing CBS powerhouses like "Blue Bloods" and "Young Sheldon." Audiences could be seeing a lot more of Rene and the rest of the cast in the near future, so it's only natural to wonder where these actors got their start. Rene has been around for a while now, with numerous credits in film and television. Here are some of her most substantial parts "Tracker" fans may have seen her in previously.
Stumptown (2019-2020)
Fiona Rene's resume reads like so many other actors' at the start of her career. She appeared in many short films and had one-off guest spots in various TV shows like "Jane the Virgin" and "Grey's Anatomy." However, she finally stuck around a TV show for a while with a recurring part on "Stumptown," the ABC drama in which Cobie Smulders played Dex Parios, a former Marine who now works as a private investigator.
Rene portrayed Detective Kara Lee, who works incredibly closely with Detective Miles Hoffman (Michael Ealy). The pair are more on the legit side of law enforcement while Dex typically operates outside their parameters. It was a challenging role, especially as Rene had to embody the same character for an extended period of time. The actor appeared on "Pop Culture Unplugged w/ Elias" and discussed some of the things she imagined her character had to go through. "She is a very young, very hard-driven female," Rene said. "In order for her to have risen amongst the peers that she has to the rank that she's gotten to at such a young place, she had to have scrapped her knees along the way."
Sadly, "Stumptown" was canceled after one season but not for a lack of trying to get more episodes. ABC initially renewed "Stumptown" for Season 2, but it became a victim of COVID-19 lockdowns that would've led to delays and increased production costs. It was then canceled despite the potential of more stories being told with these vibrant characters.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021)
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" has become a highly influential horror film from the 1990s, and somehow, the 2021 Amazon Prime Video series of the same name manages to do some things better than the movie (and some things worse). It follows much of the same plot, where a group of teens cover up the death of someone they killed in a car accident, but one year later, someone starts picking the teens off. Fiona Rene must have a knack for playing law enforcement officers, as she portrayed a cop named Lyla on the show.
While several of her characters may be in the same field, Rene explained in an interview with The List that there were still aspects that differentiated the parts. First and foremost, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is a horror project, which she was all about diving into. "I'm a horror buff through and through," she said. "I used to direct and work in a haunted house for like 15 years. I'm all about it. So yeah, I'm super blessed and excited to be a part of such an iconic franchise." Sadly, the horror series was also canceled after just one season despite showrunner Sara Goodman having some solid ideas for where Season 2 could've gone.
Fire Country (2022-2023)
"Tracker" wasn't the first major CBS show Fiona Rene was a part of. Prior to that series, she played a different kind of emergency responder — a firefighter (and inmate) — on the hit show "Fire Country." That series managed to buck the prevalent trend throughout Rene's filmography by lasting longer than one season ... even if Rene's character didn't go beyond that initial outing.
On the show, Rene played Rebecca Lee, who pops up across five episodes on Season 1. Unfortunately, she meets a tragic end in the episode "False Promises" when she loses her life in the line of duty. The reason Rebecca dies from a story perspective is to up the ante on "Fire Country" and show how no one is safe. The development certainly made an impact, as fans were devastated to say goodbye to Rebecca.
Losing Rebecca may have been hard for many, but any actor can make solid use of a good death scene. And considering she bounced into another CBS drama, Rene hasn't done too bad for herself in the aftermath.
The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-2023)
2022 through 2023 was a busy time for Fiona Rene, as she also had a small but pivotal role on the Netflix series "The Lincoln Lawyer." She portrays Gloria Dayton, a sex worker who goes by Glory Days. She's instrumental in assisting lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), but once again, tragedy strikes one of Rene's characters. Gloria winds up dead at the end of Season 2, potentially setting up even more mystery and intrigue.
Through this assortment of roles (and various others), Rene has amassed plenty of fans, especially now that she's on a hugely popular broadcast drama. Viewers clearly want Rene's character to stick around on "Tracker" for a while as opposed to getting killed off yet again, as Redditor u/S0L0ngAndG00dnight offered this praise: "I like seeing her and I think she's a great actress and plays her characters well. Just hope they won't get rid of her on this show as well."
No matter what happens next on "Tracker," Rene has an incredibly bright future ahead of her. Whether she's playing a police officer, lawyer, or someone on the wrong end of the law, she can truly do it all.