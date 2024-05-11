Why Reenie From Tracker Looks So Familiar

Fiona Rene's resume reads like so many other actors' at the start of her career. She appeared in many short films and had one-off guest spots in various TV shows like "Jane the Virgin" and "Grey's Anatomy." However, she finally stuck around a TV show for a while with a recurring part on "Stumptown," the ABC drama in which Cobie Smulders played Dex Parios, a former Marine who now works as a private investigator.

Rene portrayed Detective Kara Lee, who works incredibly closely with Detective Miles Hoffman (Michael Ealy). The pair are more on the legit side of law enforcement while Dex typically operates outside their parameters. It was a challenging role, especially as Rene had to embody the same character for an extended period of time. The actor appeared on "Pop Culture Unplugged w/ Elias" and discussed some of the things she imagined her character had to go through. "She is a very young, very hard-driven female," Rene said. "In order for her to have risen amongst the peers that she has to the rank that she's gotten to at such a young place, she had to have scrapped her knees along the way."

Sadly, "Stumptown" was canceled after one season but not for a lack of trying to get more episodes. ABC initially renewed "Stumptown" for Season 2, but it became a victim of COVID-19 lockdowns that would've led to delays and increased production costs. It was then canceled despite the potential of more stories being told with these vibrant characters.