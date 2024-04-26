The Huge Supernatural Star Set To Play Justin Hartley's Brother On Tracker
"Tracker" arrived on CBS in March 2024, providing viewers with an intriguing drama based on the novel "The Never Game" by author Jeffery Deaver. Justin Hartley leads the project as Colter Shaw, a reward seeker and skilled tracker who uses his expertise to help citizens and law enforcement alike as he travels the United States. The series has done a solid job of standing out in the television landscape so far, and it seems eager to turn even more heads as Season 1 continues. How does it plan to do so? By bringing on a beloved alum from the often pause-worthy CW original, "Supernatural."
As revealed by Hartley himself in the above Instagram post, one of the biggest names to feature prominently on the long-running drama has joined the cast of "Tracker." The actor behind monster hunter extraordinaire and one-liner machine Dean Winchester, Jensen Ackles, has signed the dotted line to appear on the drama, but not in just any role. Hartley revealed that Ackles will take on the part of Colter's estranged brother, Russell, referring to him as "the perfect casting choice." Russell has been mentioned throughout Season 1, but not seen up to this point.
With the news that Ackles will appear on "Tracker" out of the bag, when can fans expect to see him, and what will his episode entail?
Ackles will arrive in Tracker Season 1's penultimate episode
Thankfully, for those eager to see the Shaw brothers team up, interested in how Jensen Ackles will do in the Russell role, or just excited to see Ackles on TV (ideally not in a way that's like his disgusting Soldier Boy "Gen V" cameo), there's only a slight wait to go. As reported by Deadline, CBS shared that Ackles will make his first appearance as Russell in the penultimate episode of "Tracker" Season 1, titled "Off the Books." The episode will arrive on CBS on May 12. At the time of publication, it's unknown if fans can expect to see more of Ackles beyond this installment.
Additionally, CBS has provided "Tracker" fans with information regarding the episode's plot. The synopsis says, "Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past." Colter's complicated relationship with Russell and his family at large has been at the core of the season, so it seems "Off the Books" will be a big, must-see episode in terms of this storyline.
New episodes of "Tracker" air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on CBS.