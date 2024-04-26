The Huge Supernatural Star Set To Play Justin Hartley's Brother On Tracker

"Tracker" arrived on CBS in March 2024, providing viewers with an intriguing drama based on the novel "The Never Game" by author Jeffery Deaver. Justin Hartley leads the project as Colter Shaw, a reward seeker and skilled tracker who uses his expertise to help citizens and law enforcement alike as he travels the United States. The series has done a solid job of standing out in the television landscape so far, and it seems eager to turn even more heads as Season 1 continues. How does it plan to do so? By bringing on a beloved alum from the often pause-worthy CW original, "Supernatural."

As revealed by Hartley himself in the above Instagram post, one of the biggest names to feature prominently on the long-running drama has joined the cast of "Tracker." The actor behind monster hunter extraordinaire and one-liner machine Dean Winchester, Jensen Ackles, has signed the dotted line to appear on the drama, but not in just any role. Hartley revealed that Ackles will take on the part of Colter's estranged brother, Russell, referring to him as "the perfect casting choice." Russell has been mentioned throughout Season 1, but not seen up to this point.

With the news that Ackles will appear on "Tracker" out of the bag, when can fans expect to see him, and what will his episode entail?