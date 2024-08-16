Whatever Happened To HairFin After Shark Tank?

There are rules everyone has to follow on "Shark Tank," but sometimes it's the entrepreneurs who think outside of the box that succeed. Tony Litwinowicz certainly fit that description when he appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 13, Episode 20, looking to sell his innovative HairFin product — the perfect piece of equipment for homebody hairstylists. Viewers will fondly recall images of the DIY entrepreneur wearing tin hats and telling stories about his mom cutting his hair as well as the high-stakes negotiation process between him and one of the judges. It was an unusual pitch, but did it lead to long-term success?

Litwinowicz's goal was to create a product that made self-hairstyling feel easy and convenient. HairFin is essentially a measurement tool that looks like a comb and allows users to clip their hair without having to juggle multiple instruments at the same time. It's simple and easy to use, making it ideal for folks who want a quick and efficient trim. However, despite impressing all of the sharks with his witty presentation, Litwinowicz's product was too niche to convince most of them to invest.

Fortunately, he was saved by Daymond John, who saw enough potential in HairFin to part with some of his hard-earned cheddar and buy in. With that in mind, let's find out what happened to HairFin after "Shark Tank."