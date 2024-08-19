We Rewatched Venom And Here's What We Noticed

As the linchpin for Sony's (Spider-Man-less) Spider-Man Universe, "Venom" picked up where Marc Webb's "Amazing Spider-Man" films left off thematically by expanding the Spidey side of the Marvel universe on the big screen. With Tom Hardy in the lead role of Eddie Brock/Venom, this 2018 film set the tone for the entire SSU going forward. Arguably the most successful entry in the lackluster franchise, "Venom" proved that the Lethal Protector could exist apart from the spectacular wall-crawler, who had since been drafted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The gamble more than paid off as "Venom" raked in over $850 million at the box-officeagainst a $110-116 million budget.

Reimagining the Venom character as "The Odd Couple" with a superhero twist — inspired by Marvel's beloved "Venom: Lethal Protector" comic series from the 1990s — was no doubt a novel way of reintroducing audiences to the character after his previous (and largely hated) outing in "Spider-Man 3," back when Topher Grace played the villain. Without Spider-Man, Venom was free to be a hero, and he certainly took our breath away. Following the 2021 sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the "Venom" trilogy is set to wind down this fall with "Venom: The Last Dance," which promises to show our hero on the run from not just one, but both of their respective worlds. In preparation, let's break down some of the finest details you might have missed the first time you watched "Venom."