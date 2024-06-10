Lord Of The Rings: What Is The Eye Of Sauron Exactly?

Every fantasy fan knows about the Dark Lord Sauron. J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary Lord of the Rings is one of the most terrifying literary villains of all time. He's also a pretty enigmatic presence, especially later in Middle-earth history. Earlier, Sauron moves between attractive and terrifying personas as he weaves his will to corrupt and control others. In "The Lord of the Rings" story, though, the baddie is, for all intents and purposes, bound to his tower of Barad-dûr. In Peter Jackson's film trilogy, Sauron is specifically shown as an animate, oversized eyeball made of fire. It's one of the most confusing things in all of "The Lord of the Rings."

As we see more of the villain in other forms — such as the Necromancer from "The Hobbit" or Elf-like Annatar in "The Rings of Power" — it begs the question: What is the eye of Sauron version of the villain, exactly? Why is he humanoid and mobile in some stories and ocular and home-bound in others?

The answer is complex (as is often the case with Tolkien), but in a nutshell, the "Eye of Sauron" in Peter Jackson's films is a misleading and restrictive adaptation of the author's original vision. There is ample evidence of Sauron having some kind of humanoid form at that time. Rather, the "Eye" concept is part of Sauron's larger-than-life persona. It is part of the terrifying aura that the Dark Lord wraps himself in for many of his late-Second Age and Third Age conquests. It is a symbol of his domination and a reminder of his all-seeing power.

Let's take a closer look at where the "Eye of Sauron" concept comes from in Tolkien's writings, some of Sauron's additional forms, and why Peter Jackson's adaptation is so wonky and unhelpful for movie-only audiences.