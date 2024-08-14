The Highest-Grossing Actor In Hollywood Today Might Surprise You

It is a truth universally acknowledged that movie stars make quite a lot of money — but who makes the absolute most at the box office?

According to a report from Statista in June of this year, Samuel L. Jackson is the top-earning performer in Hollywood, leading a pack of his contemporaries with an estimated $5.85 billion at the box office. This might feel surprising at first until you remember that Jackson is part of two enormous Hollywood franchises — "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and he also shows up pretty frequently in high-grossing Quentin Tarantino films and action blockbusters like "Snakes on a Plane," without even mentioning his voice role in Pixar's "Incredibles" films. In any case, Jackson tops off the list — but who's trailing him?

Exactly who you'd probably expect. Robert Downey Jr., who "retired" from the MCU and yet is set to appear as Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," is second on the outlet's list, while Chris Pratt's performances in the "Jurassic World" movies as well as the MCU lands him in third place. Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Zoe Saldaña also appear high up on the list — Johansson and Saldaña are both in the MCU, and Saldaña is also a main character in the "Avatar" films, while Hanks is just a longstanding box office draw — but it's Jackson who bears the distinction of literally and figuratively earning the title of Hollywood's highest-grossing actor.