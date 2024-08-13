5 Things The Fantastic Four's Leaked MCU Costume May Tease, Reveal Or Confirm

Then again, this costume might not be for the entire team. What if it's solely intended for Johnny? What if they all end up sporting different looks based on different eras of "The Fantastic Four"? An even more fascinating query — what if this costume is something Johnny wears in a dream or fantasy?

The most likely explanation for such a change might be that Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) has engineered a suit specifically for Johnny to help with his abilities. One can see how porous the material of the costume is. In several different continuities, this occurs to help Johnny better harness oxygen and help with his ability to flame on. The material might even be specially crafted to avoid burning up whenever Johnny catches fire.

With very little confirmed information floating about in the public sector, there's plenty of room to wonder how and why Johnny is in this outfit while the rest of the team is sitting there in their robes. It might be something as innocuous as Johnny showing off his outfit to the team, after all — note that Ebon Moss-Bachrach isn't in his Thing makeup. Anything is possible, and Marvel Studios definitely isn't above trying to trick its fans by planting fake information — remember those false cameos from "Deadpool & Wolverine"? In any event, it's worth speculating about.