Why That Fantastic Four Costume Reveal Got Marvel Fans Fired Up

Now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has seemingly refilled the tank of the MCU's hype engine, it feels like there are more eyes back on the future slate of Marvel Studios than there have been in a while. With that, however, comes new friction between fans over what's on tap, and in this case it happens to be Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, and their brand-new live-action wardrobe.

The "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" teaser that debuted earlier this summer at Comic-Con in Hall H was replayed at D23, so of course more bootleg recordings of the preview ended up surfacing online. The biggest takeaway (besides the glimpse of Ralph Ineson's Galactus) was a clear shot of Johnny Storm in what many are presuming to be the team's superhero costumes (via @F4Updates), which some described as something other than fantastic.

The most analyzed image was the Human Torch. The scene shows him wearing a blue and white suit with a massive 4 on the chest, leading fans to assume this is the team's main superhero suit. On X (formerly known as Twitter), some fans had an issue with the color combo with @Etanibrut saying, "Too much white [in my opinion]. The sleeves ruin the suit, it would've looked so much better with completely blue ones." Another fan, @iamwaynehunnid, said, "Ngl I don't like the suit. Why not just... do the classic design?" However, those who are all for the new get-up have defended it, highlighting that it's meant to be a product of its time and, more importantly, it simply isn't the look we're used to.