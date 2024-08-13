Why That Fantastic Four Costume Reveal Got Marvel Fans Fired Up
Now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has seemingly refilled the tank of the MCU's hype engine, it feels like there are more eyes back on the future slate of Marvel Studios than there have been in a while. With that, however, comes new friction between fans over what's on tap, and in this case it happens to be Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, and their brand-new live-action wardrobe.
The "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" teaser that debuted earlier this summer at Comic-Con in Hall H was replayed at D23, so of course more bootleg recordings of the preview ended up surfacing online. The biggest takeaway (besides the glimpse of Ralph Ineson's Galactus) was a clear shot of Johnny Storm in what many are presuming to be the team's superhero costumes (via @F4Updates), which some described as something other than fantastic.
The most analyzed image was the Human Torch. The scene shows him wearing a blue and white suit with a massive 4 on the chest, leading fans to assume this is the team's main superhero suit. On X (formerly known as Twitter), some fans had an issue with the color combo with @Etanibrut saying, "Too much white [in my opinion]. The sleeves ruin the suit, it would've looked so much better with completely blue ones." Another fan, @iamwaynehunnid, said, "Ngl I don't like the suit. Why not just... do the classic design?" However, those who are all for the new get-up have defended it, highlighting that it's meant to be a product of its time and, more importantly, it simply isn't the look we're used to.
Fantastic Four fans defend Johnny's '60s style
For every poster detailing their disappointment over what they've seen through shaky phone camera footage so far, others have been quick to ask them to stop their crying, pointing out that most of the complaints boil down to the characters being based in a bygone era. @NeoGodGoku said, "Ngl I like this suit a lot. They're going for that retro 60s feel and this is capturing it perfectly. Joseph Quinn is going to be a great Human Torch. Watch!" As it stands, the pressure might be on Quinn more than most given that fans have been given a fresh reminder of the last star to take on the Torch, courtesy of Chris Evans, who recently reprised his role in a cameo for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Thankfully, the longer some fans spent on the sight of the new iteration, the more they warmed to it. X user @Furly43974976 found themselves coming around to the look, saying, "My first thought was 'ew.' But I also think it will fit the aesthetic I'm hoping the film will have, and he looks like Johnny. So, I'm cool with it. I just hope they get more MCU style outfits later." Additionally, @TravBryanMusic pleaded, "Please keep these suits when they come to our Earth." That may well happen, but something tells us this won't be the final fit of the super team's outfit, either.
We might see more than one fit in Fantastic Four
It can't be ignored that the Fantastic Four are playing with science during the swinging '60s, and, as a result, their space suits fit the era. The ribbed lining and basic block colors feel like something out of "2001: A Space Odyssey" or, indeed, "Star Trek," with the shade of blue actually lining up neatly with Dr. McCoy's (DeForest Kelly) medical uniform in the original series. Going off the gorgeous concept art that was released on Valentine's Day and what has leaked since, it feels safe to assume that the "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" will end up echoing what Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) all went through in their first films and have more than one costume design.
In short, the suits we'll see them wearing when they're hit with cosmic rays probably won't be the ones they end up in by the time the closing credits roll. More importantly, their costumes might go through another transformation when they eventually head over to the primary MCU reality and meet up with the rest of our heroes. For now though, it's important to remember that the super suit really doesn't make the man, woman, or, indeed, the Thing that'll wear them. We'll see how they all look together as a family when "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.