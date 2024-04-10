X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Has A Cameo (Despite Being Fired By Marvel)
This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 5 – "Remember It"
Reactions to "X-Men '97" have been almost universally positive, with fans and critics alike noting that the show is a worthwhile continuation of "X-Men: The Animated Series." However, the cartoon hasn't avoided controversy, as Marvel fired creator Beau DeMayo before the animated series premiered on Disney+. Despite this, DeMayo will forever be part of the show, as, in addition to creating it, he has a cameo in one episode.
The showrunner's animated avatar briefly appears in Episode 5, "Remember It," during a sequence where a giant, mutant-hunting Sentinel unleashes havoc in Genosha. The character watches on as the destruction unfolds and sends the citizens scurrying, forcing the X-Men into a battle that takes no prisoners.
While it's a blink-and-you-might-miss-it appearance, DeMayo's cameo didn't escape the attention of eagle-eyed fans, with some even using it as an opportunity to comment on his firing. With that in mind, here are some of the most interesting reactions to DeMayor appearing on "X-Men '97."
Beau DeMayo still has support from Marvel fans
Everyone is talking about that big "What If...?" cameo on "X-Men '97" and what it could mean in the grand scheme of things. However, Beau DeMayo still has admirers among the Marvel fan base, and many were delighted to see him crop up in Episode 5. Not only that, but many praised the episode's storytelling and heaped praise on DeMayo's contributions to the show.
"This handsome man right here... @BeauDemayo I see you," @Jeangreywazhere wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Amazing episode, blew my mind. The whole episode has an atmosphere that keeps us nervous, so much going on... That ending, the battle in Genosha, Gambit, the absolute hero. I'm not prepared for the next episodes."
X user @Decodndlyfe1 also praised DeMayo's cameo, stating that they loved it while sharing a laughing emoji and a clip from the scene. Meanwhile, fans like @AlexNever347 hope that the creator gets re-hired, writing, "GIVE THAT HANDSOME BROTHER HIS DAMN PEN BACK." DeMayo's is still a polarizing topic among the fan base, but it's clear that some people want him back in the saddle. Only time will tell if that wish comes true.