X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Has A Cameo (Despite Being Fired By Marvel)

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 5 – "Remember It"

Reactions to "X-Men '97" have been almost universally positive, with fans and critics alike noting that the show is a worthwhile continuation of "X-Men: The Animated Series." However, the cartoon hasn't avoided controversy, as Marvel fired creator Beau DeMayo before the animated series premiered on Disney+. Despite this, DeMayo will forever be part of the show, as, in addition to creating it, he has a cameo in one episode.

The showrunner's animated avatar briefly appears in Episode 5, "Remember It," during a sequence where a giant, mutant-hunting Sentinel unleashes havoc in Genosha. The character watches on as the destruction unfolds and sends the citizens scurrying, forcing the X-Men into a battle that takes no prisoners.

While it's a blink-and-you-might-miss-it appearance, DeMayo's cameo didn't escape the attention of eagle-eyed fans, with some even using it as an opportunity to comment on his firing. With that in mind, here are some of the most interesting reactions to DeMayor appearing on "X-Men '97."