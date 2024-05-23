Marvel Confirmed X-Men '97's Season 2 Title & It May Not Be What You Think

This article contains spoilers for the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3"

"X-Men '97" — the successor to "X-Men: The Animated Series," which helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has wrapped up its debut season on Disney+, and what a batch of episodes it turned out to be. It has it all, from action to drama to deep-cut Marvel cameos, notably a Black Panther (Isaac Robinson-Smith) one that has infuriated many fans. As a standout in the streamer's expansive and varied library, anticipation for Season 2 is high. Fans everywhere are wondering what lies ahead for their favorite band of mutant do-gooders. Somewhat surprisingly, a new title for the show isn't on the horizon.

During a chat with Variety, "X-Men '97" executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed that the series won't go through a title change for Season 2. "It'll be 'X-Men '97,'" he stated plainly when asked if the show could become "X-Men '98" in its next season. One has to imagine that the likes of Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) will see the year 1998 at some point, but, as Winderbaum's comment implies, it isn't likely to happen in Season 2. That, or years will go on from season to season but the title will remain static for the sake of consistency.

Considering the apparent time travel-heavy nature of "X-Men '97" Season 2, perhaps keeping the "'97" label regardless of the in-universe year on display is for the best.