It Ends With Us Has Been Banned In One Country For A Reason You May Not Expect

"It Ends with Us" tackles the tough subjects of generational trauma and spousal abuse, all set within the context of a romantic drama. Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) is a florist whose romance and eventual marriage to neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) falls into question due to his obsessive jealousy and escalating emotional and physical abuse. Lily sees the pattern that connects back to the abuse her mother endured from her father but finds she cannot break away from Ryle and his charming ways. Enter Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), her childhood sweetheart and a local restauranteur. Now, Lily is motivated to leave Ryle, but can she?

It's a romance that's unsurprisingly not for everyone — and indeed, some may see it as a failed adaptation. But the country of Qatar has banned it for a reason that has nothing to do with its subject matter and everything to do with the fact that its main characters frequently lock lips. Deadline notes that the ban was handed down by the country's Censorship Committee, a governing body that decides on the movies that play at theaters in the country. And "It Ends with Us" definitely isn't the only film that's suffered from similar censorship by Qatar's government.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.