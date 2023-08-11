Barbie Was Just Banned In Two More Countries - Here's Why

It seems that two additional parts of the world will not be seeing Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. The Warner Bros. film has now been banned in the countries of Kuwait and Lebanon due to political officials' disapproval of certain elements of the film's content.

In a press release from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information's Committee on Cinematic Censorship obtained by the Kuwait News Agency, the organization stated that both "Barbie" and the horror film "Talk to Me" will be banned in Kuwait due to the films running counter to the country's ethical standards and social traditions. "The Committee noted that both movies promulgate ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order," Committee head Lafy Al-Subei'e said.

While Kuwait's stance on why exactly "Barbie" was banned is rather vague, Lebanon has been much more explicit in its reasoning. According to a report from The Associated Press, Culture Minister of Lebanon Mohhammad Mortada moved to ban the film under the opinion that it "contradicts values of faith and morality" and "promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation." Notably, "Barbie" does not feature any major characters who are explicitly confirmed to be gay.