Rick And Morty: The Anime Review - Weeb-A-Lub-A-Dub-Dull

Ten years ago, "Rick and Morty" was the cartoon all the cool kids liked — a fresh blast of comedic sci-fi genius, the instant success of which felt like vindication for the constant struggles faced by co-creator Dan Harmon's earlier cult hit "Community." Five years ago, "Rick and Morty" was the cartoon the cool kids were embarrassed to admit they liked — the Szechaun Sauce freak-outs, Pickle Rick memes, and annoying fans who didn't get that Rick isn't a role model gave the show a bad image.

Today, with seven seasons under its belt and at least three more on the way, "Rick and Morty" is entering the "Simpsons"/"South Park"/"Family Guy" realm of cartoons that will just keep making new episodes forever. Its success continues to keep Adult Swim alive even as cable TV crumbles all around, and every smoke shop contains at least one "Rick and Morty" bong. But it's no longer the show everyone's talking about, either positively or negatively. The news of co-creator Justin Roiland's abusive behavior led some progressive fans to reassess their comfort with the series in general, while the Elon Musk-types turned on the show for doing the right thing and firing Roiland. As of Season 7, "Rick and Morty" is still often funny and occasionally profound, but it's less consistently fresh than it used to be.

"Rick and Morty: The Anime" exists in a separate universe/continuity from the mainline series, so viewers who haven't kept up with every episode of the original could theoretically jump right in — though they'll likely have to watch every episode of the anime in order to fully make sense of it. Adult Swim only provided two episodes of the 10 episode season for review, so we can't tell you where the story leads, but we can tell you it's both very serialized and very complicated. Those who complain about the regular "Rick and Morty" sidetracking narrative development might be intrigued by this more story-driven approach. Whether this approach works is another story.