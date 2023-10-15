Rick & Morty Is Turning Into The Simpsons (& That's A Good Thing)

As "Rick and Morty" enters its seventh season, with brand new voice actors in its titular roles, it's worth asking — what happens to a beloved animated series as it ages?

Most sitcoms have a lifespan determined primarily by the ages of their cast members, a fact that sits in tension with their other defining trait — a status quo that never meaningfully changes. "Seinfeld," "The Big Bang Theory," and other massively popular shows couldn't go on forever because at some point, it would have meant seeing Jason Alexander or Jim Parsons aging out of the shenanigans which compelled audiences to return week after week to witness (then again, it looks like "Seinfeld" is gearing up for a reunion, so who knows). Animated series, though, don't have that problem. Cartoon characters don't need to age, even if their voice actors do.

When we look at the pattern an animated sitcom follows as it grows older, we can see that "Rick and Morty" is joining the ranks of those older shows. Characters on "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," or "South Park" might not age, but the shows themselves do. While their early and most influential years are spent innovating a new comedic formula, later seasons enter a sort of "institutional age," defined by structural predictability. In an institution, like a government agency or a historic newspaper, staff may change over the years, but the guiding principles remains steady. You can read a New York Times article from 50 years ago and find the same tone and style as one from today.

Similarly, an animated show like "The Simpsons" isn't breaking new ground anymore, but audiences keep returning for a dose of the familiar. Once fresh and original, such programs become comfort TV. They don't change, but we do. And "Rick and Morty" has become an institution.