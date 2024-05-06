Doctor Who Review: Ncuti Gatwa's Debut Feels Fresh But One Thing May Wear Out Fast

Like the Batman and James Bond movie series, Doctor Who continually reboots itself with different writers taking charge and new actors offering fresh takes on the central hero. Also similar to Batman and Bond, each new incarnation of Doctor Who exists as a reaction — often an overreaction — to the previous version.

When Russell T. Davies brought the sci-fi series back from the dead in 2005, first with Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and then with David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, it offered a fresh start, still in continuity with the classic series but unburdened from needing to know the details. The creepier and more complex episodes written by Stephen Moffat were fan favorites, so Moffat succeeded Davies as showrunner. When Moffat's ongoing storylines for Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor got too complicated, the introduction of Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor offered a smaller tonal reset. Responding to criticisms of all the Doctors so far being white men, the next showrunner Chris Chibnall not only cast Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor but introduced a whole bunch of secret past regenerations via the controversial "Timeless Children" storyline.

Davies returned to showrunning in 2023 with four specials bringing back Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth, who stars in the new season labeled "Season 1" on Disney+. While continuing Chibnall's commitment to diversifying the series (Gatwa is the first Black and openly queer actor to play The Doctor), Davies' return has brought back the sense of silliness and unabashed fun that Chibnall's episodes often felt too self-conscious about embracing. But every era of Doctor Who has its flaws as well as its strengths, and while it's hard to judge after just screening two episodes of the new season, might some of Davies' corrections be overcorrections?