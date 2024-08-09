Contains spoilers for "Borderlands"

"Borderlands" is finally in theaters, and going off the Rotten Tomatoes reviews (which are worse than we could have imagined), maybe this is one video game adaptation that should've been left in the Vault. If you fell asleep halfway through it, or you simply want to spare yourself the cost of a cinema ticket, consider this your comprehensive guide to the film and its ending.

We follow a collection of oddballs, including bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett), important brat Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), mercenary-turned-good guy Roland (Kevin Hart), the Psycho brute Krieg (Florian Munteanu), quirky Dr. Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and funny mascot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black). They're on a quest to locate the mysterious Vault, loaded with powerful technologies, and while they face stiff opposition from corporate magnate Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), they win out in the end, coming together as one big happy found family.

Unlike the Vault, there's not much hidden about "Borderlands." It's a movie where what you see is what you get, though we wanted to see what would happen if you scratched the surface. We've broken down "Borderlands" to find out what the end of the film could mean for the future of this potential franchise and for video game movies in general. That's right — we watched "Borderlands" so you don't have to. Don't say we never did anything for you.