Borderlands Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Worse Than We Could Have Imagined

The first reactions to the "Borderlands" movie are ... well, there's really no other way to put this. They're terrible, and its Rotten Tomatoes rating is unbelievably bleak.

Eli Roth's adaptation of the wildly popular series of video games did initially make its way onto the review aggregator with a debut of 0%, although as of this writing, that's risen ... slightly. No matter way you slice it, it's a terrible first outing for the movie — a movie which, it should be noted, stars two Oscar-winners (Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis) alongside Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Edgar Ramírez, Gina Gershon, and a voice role from Jack Black.

Critics were pretty unequivocal in their assessment of "Borderlands" — it's a bad movie. (With a critical consensus that reads "Glitching out in every department, 'Borderlands' is balderdash," that shouldn't come as a surprise.) "It's not a movie for critics, as the saying goes," David Fear wrote for Rolling Stone. "Nor is it suitable for consumption by most gamers, film lovers, or 99 percent of carbon-based life forms." William Bibbiani of TheWrap agreed, saying, "The biggest problem with Eli Roth's 'Borderlands' isn't that it's bad, it's that it's not interesting enough to be bad. It's mass-produced pabulum." Looper's own Cynthia Vinney joined the chorus of (rightful) detractors as well: "The movie feels like a string of sequences in a video game, but since you're not playing, it feels tedious instead of inspired, dull instead of gripping."