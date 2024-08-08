How Tall Is Hugh Jackman In Real Life: A Deadpool & Wolverine Joke, Explained

It's a narrow bunch of actors that line up just right with Logan if they ever did go for a comics-accurate version. One of the biggest names that's the same height as Wolverine is Joe Pesci, and perhaps if Hollywood dared to mess with mutants back in the peak of his career, he might've made for an interesting option. The likes of "Goodfellas," "Casino," and "Raging Bull" prove he can make for a fearsome presence on-screen, so giving him claws would only (ahem) X-acerbate things.

If we were to go for some serious star power now, perhaps Tom Cruise, at 5'7",would make a good fit. As much as the world wants to see him as an alternate Iron Man, given his near casting way back when, an enraged Cruise as Weapon X might be the fit we never knew we needed. Honestly though, one star and fan-favorite replacement for Jackman that might be closest to the Wolverine is Taron Egerton. Standing in at 5'9", he might have a few inches on Wolvie, but it'd need to get the approval of the current X-Man first. In an interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), Jackman was asked what he thought of Egerton in the role. "Taron is one of the most talented actors out there. And you can see his range is incredible. But he's just got to cool his heels a little bit."

