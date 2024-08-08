How Tall Is Hugh Jackman In Real Life: A Deadpool & Wolverine Joke, Explained
To pick apart how many meta jokes are littered throughout "Deadpool & Wolverine" would be a process as long as the runtime itself. One particular gag about Hugh Jackman's mutant alter ego that had fans bowling over was when the actor became a comics-accurate version of the Wolverine. During Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) run through his list of Logan variants, the first one he comes across is a version much shorter than the one we're used to. At least in the movies, that is. So just how tall is Hugh Jackman compared to Wolverine in the source material? Well, it turns out there's about a foot between the two.
Jackman stands at 6'2" (1.91 m), whereas the Canadian with claws is a smaller 5'3" (1.60 m). Of course, that hasn't stopped the hero from being one of the fiercest comic book characters in history, going up against the likes of even the Incredible Hulk and walking tall away from the encounter (an event "Deadpool & Wolverine" references with its Avengers cameo). With that in mind, which stars would actually be better suited to wrangle the Wolverine in the future, should Jackman ever consider putting the claws away for good?
Joe Pesci is the perfect height for Wolverine, but other stars might work as well
It's a narrow bunch of actors that line up just right with Logan if they ever did go for a comics-accurate version. One of the biggest names that's the same height as Wolverine is Joe Pesci, and perhaps if Hollywood dared to mess with mutants back in the peak of his career, he might've made for an interesting option. The likes of "Goodfellas," "Casino," and "Raging Bull" prove he can make for a fearsome presence on-screen, so giving him claws would only (ahem) X-acerbate things.
If we were to go for some serious star power now, perhaps Tom Cruise, at 5'7",would make a good fit. As much as the world wants to see him as an alternate Iron Man, given his near casting way back when, an enraged Cruise as Weapon X might be the fit we never knew we needed. Honestly though, one star and fan-favorite replacement for Jackman that might be closest to the Wolverine is Taron Egerton. Standing in at 5'9", he might have a few inches on Wolvie, but it'd need to get the approval of the current X-Man first. In an interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), Jackman was asked what he thought of Egerton in the role. "Taron is one of the most talented actors out there. And you can see his range is incredible. But he's just got to cool his heels a little bit."
