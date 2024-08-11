Every One Chicago Cast Change This Season

Doctor Crockett Marcel is set to leave the building. Dominic Rains of "Agents of SHIELD" announced he'll be departing the drama during Season 10, courtesy of an official announcement posted by Deadline. There's no word as to whether or not Rains will appear to wrap Marcel's storyline. It's possible the character will gracefully fade to black like several others. There was plenty of foreshadowing for that during the Season 12 finale.

During the episode, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) compassionately approaches Crockett and tells him that he can take as much time off as he wishes in the wake of a major medical tragedy. Crockett puts off a child's liver transplant due to a developing infection in the donor — the kid's father. The father begs Crockett to go ahead anyway, but Crockett's abundance of caution results in the child dying and his father dying by suicide soon after. Apparently, the incident will make Crockett consider leaving his position at Chicago Gaffney Medical Center. Time will tell where he goes and what he'll do.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org