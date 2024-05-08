Chicago Fire Star Eamonn Walker To Step Down As Series Regular After Season 12

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Can Say Goodbye"

After a season filled with casting ups and downs, "Chicago Fire" will be saying goodbye to another familiar face during Season 13 — though definitely not permanently. Deadline reports that Eamonn Walker will be stepping back from his role as Chief Wallace Boden during the upcoming season, though he won't be departing the series for good. For those worried that Boden might exit the incredibly dangerous show in a wooden box, Walker will instead appear on a recurring basis and won't be a regular figure in the drama going forward. The reduced schedule is apparently Walker's idea and was not requested by the show's writers, producers, or NBC.

The English actor, who slips into an American accent while playing Boden, has been a regular on "Chicago Fire" from its first season onward. But fans have not been happy to see his screentime on the decline as of late. Even when he's not regularly around, Boden has been a calming, steadying, solid presence on the drama since day one. While there's no telling what the show will look like with Boden in a less conspicuous role, recent episodes have shown how it might deal with his absence during future outings.