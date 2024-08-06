Chicago PD's Newest Cast Member Is A New Amsterdam Alum
"Chicago P.D." has begun to add fresh cast members to its roster after an exodus that included the departed Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, who is now a part of "FBI: International." Toya Turner will be joining the series for Season 12 as Kiana Cook, a patrol officer with a taste for the thrill of the job. Apparently Cook may have a past that has made her quite familiar with the ins and outs of her dangerous profession; when it was in the casting stages, the role was called Yara Page.
If Turner looks familiar to you at all, you might just recognize her from another NBC drama: "New Amsterdam," where she played traveling nurse Gabrielle for seven episodes. It turns out that Turner has also popped up in the One Chicago universe as two other characters — Jayna Mills in "Chicago Med" and Peaches, a sex worker, in "Chicago Fire." And her resume doesn't stop there — she was a major part of a cult hit Netflix series that put her on the map acting-wise.
Toya Turner had a major role in Warrior Nun
Besides her "New Amsterdam" and One Chicago roles, Toya Turner was a mainstay on "Warrior Nun," the cult hit Netflix action drama which has been resurrected as a franchise-concluding movie trilogy. She played Shotgun Mary on the drama for 10 episodes. Additionally, Turner has made a name for herself on the guest star circuit, showing up in everything from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Easy" to "The Mick" to "Empire." Among her film roles is the indie "Dead Women Walking."
Turner has also done plenty of theatrical work; she's appeared in a Chicago staging of "Blues for An Alabama Sky" and a Los Angeles production of "A Raisin in the Sun." This will mark her first long-term role on a non-streaming network, and it will be her first major role in a police procedural as well. There have been no further cast additions announced yet for the 12th season of "Chicago P.D.," which will begin its run on September 25.