Chicago PD's Newest Cast Member Is A New Amsterdam Alum

"Chicago P.D." has begun to add fresh cast members to its roster after an exodus that included the departed Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, who is now a part of "FBI: International." Toya Turner will be joining the series for Season 12 as Kiana Cook, a patrol officer with a taste for the thrill of the job. Apparently Cook may have a past that has made her quite familiar with the ins and outs of her dangerous profession; when it was in the casting stages, the role was called Yara Page.

If Turner looks familiar to you at all, you might just recognize her from another NBC drama: "New Amsterdam," where she played traveling nurse Gabrielle for seven episodes. It turns out that Turner has also popped up in the One Chicago universe as two other characters — Jayna Mills in "Chicago Med" and Peaches, a sex worker, in "Chicago Fire." And her resume doesn't stop there — she was a major part of a cult hit Netflix series that put her on the map acting-wise.