William Shatner Would Change One Thing About Kirk's Death In Star Trek: Generations

Alan Ruck as a Starfleet captain, Malcolm McDowell as a brooding villain, a cottagecore Christmas party, horseback riding — "Star Trek: Generations" has a little something for everyone. Not only does Picard's crew finally get their turn on the big screen, but their story is told through the artful vision of John A. Alonzo, the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated cinematographer behind "Scarface" and "Chinatown." At the same time, fans get to say their final goodbyes to their beloved Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) of "Star Trek: The Original Series" thanks to some timey-wimey, anomaly-infused space shenanigans that ultimately lead to his on-screen death. But in Shatner's mind, Kirk's death falls short of the tribute his iconic character deserved.

The film finds a retired Captain Kirk feeling wistful while attending the inaugural journey of the Enterprise-B. What should have been an uneventful ride down the block turns serious when the ship receives a distress call from two ships caught in an energy ribbon. When the Enterprise also becomes caught as well, Kirk is seemingly sucked into space while trying to free the ship. He's presumed dead until early a century later when Picard finds his predecessor trapped in the energy field's extra-dimensional, heaven-like reality. While saving the world from the Nexus-obsessed Soran's (Malcolm McDowell) plans to commit incidental genocide, Kirk is finally and truly killed.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Shatner revealed that he wasn't quite satisfied with Kirk's final words. As a fearless captain who never balked at facing off with anything, from Klingons to Gorn, the veteran Trek actor believes death would have been just one more adventure, and his last words were meant to capture this. According to Shatner, "I never quite got that nuance that I was looking for."