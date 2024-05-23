Chicago Fire Season 12: What Boden's Exit & That Severide Twist Mean For Season 13

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"

Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is out.

After 12 seasons heading Firehouse 51, Boden has decamped from his colleagues to run for deputy commissioner. But that frees up his position as battalion chief. While audiences might expect him to give the position to Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), who has been acting as his interim chief in Boden's absence, he turns instead to a surprising face – Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), in spite of Severide's popularity in the vote. Boden reasons that Herrmann has plenty of experience to take over the position — but that is definitely going to shake up the chemistry at the station.

Herrmann isn't the only one considering some major life changes. Mouch (Christian Stolte) tells the whole firehouse that he's taking the lieutenant's test. As for Severide and his bride, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo of "Pretty Little Liars"), there are two big bumps that occur during "Never Can Say Goodbye" that may make their Season 13 quite eventful even without a career advancement.