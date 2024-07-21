The Ending Of Chicago Fire Season 12 Explained

"Never Say Goodbye" focuses a lot of attention on Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) who decides to leave the squad and block Jude Robinson (Laura Allen) from taking over as deputy commissioner. If Boden's series-long journey has been all about responsibility and maturity, then his final episode as a regular allows him to finally do something selfish for himself. Yet when he sacrifices his comfortable job, Boden puts himself in a position to make the city greater. He's spurred on by a fire he tends to early in the episode, where a construction foreman is severely injured after insisting the squad rescue the rest of his team first. The foreman is unable to hold on, despite Boden's attempt at helping him.

Realizing the bravery of the foreman's self-sacrifice, Boden knows that the right thing to do is campaign for the seat, even if he feels a strong connection with his team. When Boden is interviewed by Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill (J. Nicole Brooks), he learns Stella has already put in a good word for him. Encouraged by all of the positive reactions to Boden's leadership skills, Hill gives Boden the position. It's a triumph of good over evil — and of Boden over his intense commitment to Engine 51.

Of course, that means he must say goodbye to his crew — a tear-laden prospect that leaves everyone happy for him and sad for Engine 51 at large. In this case, "goodbye" isn't forever; audiences can expect to see Walker on a recurring basis next season. But Boden's departure leaves his position as chief wide open — and the Season 12 finale gives a few hints as to what might happen next when the series returns.