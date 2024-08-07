Cuckoo Review: Hunter Schafer's Horror Movie Will Leave You Baffled

"Cuckoo," written and directed by German filmmaker Tilman Singer, arrives in theaters in the wake of its distributor, Neon, breaking box office records with two of the best horror movies of the year: "Immaculate" and "Longlegs." "Immaculate" succeeded largely on the excitement of Sydney Sweeney taking on a meaty "final girl" role, and "Cuckoo" offers Sweeney's "Euphoria" co-star Hunter Schafer the same opportunity. The similarities between "Cuckoo" and "Longlegs," meanwhile, have less to do with the content of the films themselves than with Neon's intriguingly cryptic marketing campaigns, with trailers promising big scares while telling viewers as little as possible about the films' actual plots.

The big difference that's sure to hold "Cuckoo" back from "Longlegs"-level success is that this time, keeping the whole plot in the dark isn't just a marketing strategy but a filmmaking one. In the film's press notes, Singer describes his process as trying to "find two secrets," and deciphering those secrets would take work. This supremely strange horror film takes an hour to reveal the "first secret" of its premise, and rather than clicking all the mysteries into place to clarify the "second secret," its big reveals just raise more questions. I'm glad I'm not writing an "Ending Explained" feature about this movie because I wouldn't know where to begin, both in terms of what (if anything) actually happens and what (if anything) it actually means.

Is it fun despite this confusion? At times. Dan Stevens is having the most fun as the over-the-top creepy German motel owner Herr König, and Schafer brings a charismatic and sympathetic presence in spite of the many unlikable traits of her above-it-all protagonist, Gretchen. The cinematography is gorgeous, and the audacity of the twists can be darkly funny. But thinking about "Cuckoo" afterwards, I feel like I'm missing the key to making sense of and really connecting with it.