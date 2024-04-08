The Reason Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Rejects Trans Roles

"Euphoria" standout Hunter Schafer spoke out recently about why she doesn't play more "trans" roles as a performer — and it's a perfectly understandable reason. Schafer — who began her career as a model before booking "Euphoria" in 2019 — told GQ that though she's a prominent activist who fights passionately for trans rights as a trans woman, she hasn't found a role that she feels is totally representative.

"It has not just happened naturally by any means. If I let it happen, it would still be giving 'Transsexual Actress' before every article ever," Schafer said. "As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff," she continued, saying that she wants audiences to know that while she is a trans woman, she's also so much more than that. "It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don't want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on."