The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Shot That Was Left Out Of The Movie

It's pretty much an accepted fact that movie trailers often contain scenes or bits of dialogue that don't end up in the finished film. There are multiple reasons why that happens: some are edited out of the film for length or pacing, others are cut because they don't quite work within the context of the movie, and still others are used as deliberate misdirects — with Marvel Studios known especially for that tactic.

We can't say, however, that a scene left out of "Deadpool and Wolverine," but still visible in the trailer, qualifies as the latter. In fact, the scene itself — in which Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade (Ryan Reynolds) grab some lunch in an abandoned diner in the Void — is still very much in the film. But a brief, four-second exchange of dialogue did not make the final cut. "You mind putting your mask back on?" asks Logan as he watches a scarred, maskless Wade scarf down some Spam. "It's super hard to eat while I'm wearing it," replies Deadpool. "It's super hard to eat when you're not," shoots back the Wolverine, who ends up not eating anyway.

It's just one of many jokes and putdowns that ping-pong between the X-Man and the Merc with a Mouth, but fans on Reddit caught its omission and had some thoughts on why it was left out.