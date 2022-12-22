Movie Trailers That Lie To Fans Can Now Potentially Get Into Serious Legal Trouble

There's perhaps nothing that enrages moviegoers more, outside of overpriced concessions, then a movie trailer that deceives them in one way or another. But for those who find this issue especially grating, there may just be a solution at hand that will have studios think twice before sending out their promotional materials.

Movie trailers are perhaps a studio's most powerful weapon and one that must be used wisely. In a seemingly simple two or three minutes, trailers can either make or break how audiences perceive a movie months before its release. While some trailers, such as those for "Avengers: Endgame" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home" can break records (via NME) and help hype audiences up while potentially even helping boost box office numbers (via The Hollywood Reporter), others, such as 2016's "Ghostbusters" and the upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," can do the very opposite, setting audiences' mindset for the film in unwarranted ways. Like all advertisements, the right marketing can make all the difference for a movie's success, and there are plenty of factors to consider that go into it.

While a misleading movie trailer can sometimes be a blessing in disguise when a film ends up pleasantly surprising audiences, it can often make moviegoers feel cheated out of the experience they hoped to have. But thanks to a couple of movie fans and a misplaced Ana de Armas appearance, that may not be the case for much longer.