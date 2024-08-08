The Hulk Can't Break Captain America's Shield... Can He? Our Expert Explains

Red Hulk has a variety of powers, with the most notable being his gargantuan size and superstrength that's similar to that of his angrier green counterpart, the Incredible Hulk. That said, is he — or any Hulk for that matter — capable of using those abilities to break Captain America's seemingly indestructible shield? To answer that question, Looper spoke to Marvel expert Devin Meenan at SlashFilm, who provided some valuable insights.

The first trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" shows Red Hulk hurling Cap's Old Glory-emblazoned symbol to the ground, while the film's poster teases the big brute bending it with his large red hands, suggesting that Hulk is capable of destroying the shield. However, there is no precedent for any Hulk breaking the shield in the comics, so it seems that the movie is bucking some longstanding traditions. As Meenan notes, "Cap's shield is made of both adamantium and vibranium, so it's unbreakable based on both tensile strength and kinetic energy-absorbing properties. When the Hulk punches the shield, it doesn't break."

In short, there is no evidence to indicate that Hulk is capable of shattering Captain America's shield. Still, the weapon hasn't always been impenetrable, with some Marvel characters finding ways to damage it. With that in mind, we shouldn't completely rule out the idea of Hulk breaking the weapon.