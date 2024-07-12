Marvel Just Officially Revealed Captain America 4's True Villain & He's Perfect

"Captain America: Brave New World" will see Sam Wilson inherit the shield and lead the titular star-spangled superhero into a new era. That said, what's a hero without a formidable foe to go up against? The first trailer for "Captain America 4" showcases Anthony Mackie's Marvel return, but it's Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, aka Red Hulk, who's generating hype for the upcoming sequel.

The trailer introduces Ross as an ambitious politician who has shaved his mustache to boost his electability factor. Toward the end of the teaser, however, he transforms into the aforementioned red giant and sets out to cause carnage. The trailer doesn't explain how Ross turns into Red Hulk, but he boasts the supervillain's core powers, including immense size and strength. His comic book counterpart demonstrates strong intelligence while in his monster form, and he's able to shoot intense gamma energy from his eyes during his heated moments. If the upcoming film honors his origins, he's going to be a problem and then some for Cap.

Ford's Red Hulk was already leaked by McDonald's, so his trailer cameo isn't exactly a surprise. However, seeing the monster in action has made many fans more excited for the movie. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions.