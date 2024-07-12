Marvel Just Officially Revealed Captain America 4's True Villain & He's Perfect
"Captain America: Brave New World" will see Sam Wilson inherit the shield and lead the titular star-spangled superhero into a new era. That said, what's a hero without a formidable foe to go up against? The first trailer for "Captain America 4" showcases Anthony Mackie's Marvel return, but it's Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, aka Red Hulk, who's generating hype for the upcoming sequel.
The trailer introduces Ross as an ambitious politician who has shaved his mustache to boost his electability factor. Toward the end of the teaser, however, he transforms into the aforementioned red giant and sets out to cause carnage. The trailer doesn't explain how Ross turns into Red Hulk, but he boasts the supervillain's core powers, including immense size and strength. His comic book counterpart demonstrates strong intelligence while in his monster form, and he's able to shoot intense gamma energy from his eyes during his heated moments. If the upcoming film honors his origins, he's going to be a problem and then some for Cap.
Ford's Red Hulk was already leaked by McDonald's, so his trailer cameo isn't exactly a surprise. However, seeing the monster in action has made many fans more excited for the movie. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions.
Fans react to Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) iteration of Captain America is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most popular heroes. As such, Sam Wilson has some pretty big shoes to fill, a point Thaddeus Ross bluntly highlights in the "Captain America: Brave New World" trailer. Furthermore, some fans are heading into this movie with low expectations, but seeing Red Hulk has made them more interested. "Everyone knows this is the only reason people are gonna watch the movie. Without Steve it's hard to care about a Cap movie," X (formerly Twitter) user @washedjohn wrote. "This is the only reason I'm excited for this film," @WhatFlickToPick added.
Of course, some fans are generally excited for the movie, especially knowing they'll get to see Ford in action. "Harrison Ford as Red Hulk is gunna be sick," @ValiantReaper exclaimed. This view was echoed by @WarlingHD, who said, "He looks insanely good, lets goooooo." It seems that many fans are looking forward to the monster mayhem, and they'll get to see it when "Captain America: Brave New World" rolls into theaters next February.
If you want to learn some behind-the-scenes details about "Captain America: Brave New World," find out why Anthony Mackie was nervous to work with Harrison Ford.